The Office: Greg Daniels teams with Nathan For You co-creator for potential new series

Greg Daniels has teamed with Nathan For You co-creator Michael Koman to create potential new series set in the world of The Office.

By
The Office, new series

Earlier this month, it was reported that The Office showrunner Greg Daniels was meeting with writers for a potential follow-up to the acclaimed comedy series, and the project seems to have taken another step forward. Deadline reports that Daniels has teamed up with Michael Koman, co-creator of Nathan For You, for this new Office series.

The new series would not be a reboot of The Office but take place in the same universe, just set in a new office with new characters. This would potentially allow for cameos or guest spots from cast members of the original series, but sources tell Deadline that a full-blown reunion isn’t in the cards. Daniels has said that the new series could follow a film crew doing a documentary about a different subject, which could mean just about anything.

Related
Dakota Johnson didn’t love shooting the series finale of The Office

Based on the BBC series of the same name created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, The Office was a mockumentary sitcom that followed the everyday work lives of the employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The series ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013 for a total of nine seasons consisting of 201 episodes. Although the series came to an end over a decade ago, it remains just as popular as ever, especially on streaming services. The series racked up some big numbers on Netflix before it departed for Peacock, with NBCUniversal paying Universal Television $100 million per year for the next five years.

There was an attempt to keep The Office going with a spin-off that would have followed Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) running a bed-and-breakfast and beet farm. The backdoor pilot aired during the show’s ninth season, but NBC ultimately decided not to move forward with the series. Leslie David Baker, who played grouchy salesman Stanley Hudson, was also developing a spin-off revolving around his character and even launched a Kickstarter campaign that raised over $300,000. However, after three years of delays, the project was shelved and the money was refunded.

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,
icon More TV News
David Schwimmer, Goosebumps, season 2
Goosebumps: David Schwimmer set to star in second season of the Disney+ series
The Office, new series
The Office: Greg Daniels teams with Nathan For You co-creator for potential new series
The TV series Dead Boy Detectives, based on characters Neil Gaiman created in the pages of The Sandman, is coming to Netflix in April
Dead Boy Detectives: DC’s Neil Gaiman-inspired series gets an April premiere date
Star Wars: The Acolyte, creator
The Acolyte creator says the Star Wars series isn’t what you think it is
View All

About the Author

9586 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest The Office News

Latest TV News

TV Reviews

X-Men ’97 TV Review

Marvel’s X-Men return for a bold and action-packed continuation of the original animated series with X-Men ’97.

Load more articles