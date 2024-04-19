Domhnall Gleeson and White Lotus’s Sabrina Impacciatore cast in Greg Daniels’s new comedy set in The Office universe

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman could return to The Office universe, with Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) as cast members of the proposed spinoff. Gleeson and Inpacciatore would be part of an ensemble for the project, which Deadline says is close to entering production. Plot details about The Office spinoff remain a mystery.

We know only a little about the project beyond its setting in The Office universe. Daniels wants fans to know it’s not a reboot, even though it takes place in the same arena as the Steve Carell-led mockumentary series focusing on the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company employees. Daniels says the new show could feature a camera crew doing a documentary about a subject outside the day-to-day lives of office workers surviving the daily grind and their toxic boss.

Domhnall Gleeson launched his acting career in 2001 as a character named Byrne in an episode of Rebel Heart. Several years later, he landed the minor role of Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter film series. He appeared in films like Dredd, Anna Karenina, and Frank before starring alongside Oscar Isaac in Alex Garland’s Ex Machina. His unforgettable role in Garland’s film led to more starring roles in the Star Wars universe, the Peter Rabbit film series, and other exciting projects like The Patient, White House Plumbers, and more.

Impacciatore is known for her role as hotel manager Valentina in the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus. For this role, she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She recently completed work for Julian Schnabel’s In the Hand of Dante, a crime drama following the dark and violent path of a man who plunges into a metaphorical hell until he reaches paradise in search of his forbidden and impossible love. Schnabel’s film stars Gerard Butler, Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino, Jason Momoa, John Malkovich, Gal Gadot, and Franco Nero.

