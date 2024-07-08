The Stepfather (1987) is getting a 4K release from Scream Factory with a JoBlo commentary!

Back in April, JoBlo’s own Kier Gomes – who hosts the JoBlo Originals Live Stream, Friday Night Flicks, on our JoBlo Originals channel and over on our RUMBLE channel – put together an episode of the Deconstructing series that took a look at the 1987 classic The Stepfather . Now Scream Factory has revealed the list of bonus features that will be included on their upcoming 4K and Blu-ray release of The Stepfather – and that list includes an audio commentary by Kier Gomes! The street date for this release is September 10th, and copies are available for pre-order at THIS LINK.

Directed by Joseph Ruben from a screenplay by popular crime novelist Donald E. Westlake (who crafted the story with

Carolyn Lefcourt and Death Wish author Brian Garfield), The Stepfather has the following synopsis: Jerry Blake is a family man, but he happens to have a series of families, with each one on the receiving end of his murderous ways. When Jerry sets his sights on a lovely widow named Susan and her headstrong daughter, Stephanie, it appears that his brutal pattern of killings will continue. However, Stephanie begins to suspect that there’s something wrong with the seemingly well-adjusted Jerry, and a violent confrontation is inevitable.

The film stars Terry O’Quinn, Shelley Hack, Jill Schoelen, Charles Lanyer, Stephen Shellen, Stephen E. Miller, Robyn Stevan, and Jeff Schultz.

Scream Factory’s new 4K and Blu-ray release of The Stepfather has the following bonus features:

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 2024 4K Restoration

Presented In Dolby Vision

Audio Commentary With Director Joseph Ruben

NEW Audio Commentary With Actor Jill Schoelen And Filmmaker Jackson Stewart

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic Meagan Navarro

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic Kier Gomes

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

NEW 2024 4K Restoration

Audio Commentary With Director Joseph Ruben

NEW Audio Commentary With Actor Jill Schoelen And Filmmaker Jackson Stewart

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic Meagan Navarro

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic Kier Gomes

NEW “Phantom Of The Family” – An Interview With Actor Jill Schoelen

“The Stepfather Chronicles” – A Retrospective Featuring Interviews With Director Joseph Ruben, Producer Jay Benson, Actress Jill Schoelen, Author Brian Garfield And Others On The Making Of The Film And Its Enduring Legacy

Trailers For All 3 Films

Still Gallery

Are you a fan of The Stepfather, and will you be buying a copy of this 4K and Blu-ray release from Scream Factory? Let us know by leaving a comment below.