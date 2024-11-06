Rumor: The Babadook director Jennifer Kent to helm an adaptation of Clive Barker’s The Thief of Always?

Writer/director Jennifer Kent’s horror film The Babadook is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year – and in the midst of the celebration, we might have just found out what her next genre movie is going to be. Back in September, Kent told Gizmodo that she’s developing an adaptation of “a very well-known horror book,” and now World of Reel reports the RUMOR that the book in question is Clive Barker’s 1992 novel The Thief of Always !

According to World of Reel, Kent’s take on The Thief of Always is “currently in the advanced stages of development. You can expect this one to be officially announced very soon.”

Barker’s novel has the following description: Mr. Hood’s Holiday House has stood for a thousand years, welcoming countless children into its embrace. It is a place of miracles where every childhood whim may be satisfied. There is a price to be paid, of course, but young Harvey Swick, bored with his life and beguiled by Mr. Hood’s wonders, does not stop to consider the consequences. It is only when the house shows its darker face—when Harvey discovers the pitiful creatures that dwell in its shadows—that he comes to doubt Mr. Hood’s philanthropy. But the house and its mysterious architect are not about to release their captive without a battle. Mr. Hood has ambitions for his new guest, for Harvey’s soul burns brighter than any he has encountered in ten centuries…

More than twenty years ago, an adaptation of The Thief of Always was set up at Universal, with Bill & Ted franchise writer Ed Solomon working on the screenplay and ILM planning to make it their first CG-animated feature. But, even though Solomon is said to have turned in an excellent script, that project didn’t make it into production. Now, it appears that The Thief of Always is in the hands of Jennifer Kent, who would seem to be a good fit to bring the material to the screen.

Would you like to see Jennifer Kent make a movie based on Clive Barker’s The Thief of Always? Let us know by leaving a comment below.