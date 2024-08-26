Trap: M. Night Shyamalan serial killer thriller gets a digital release this week

At the start of 2023, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan secured a multi-year deal with Warner Bros., and soon after that deal was made, we heard that his first movie for Warner Bros. would be Trap , a “psychological thriller set at a concert”. That project made its way through production toward the end of last year, with lead roles going to Josh Hartnett, fresh off his appearance in Oppenheimer, and Shyamalan’s daughter Saleka, and the finished film was given a theatrical release internationally on July 31st, with a domestic release following on August 2nd. (You can read our review HERE). In the weeks since its release, Trap has racked up over $70 million at the global box office… and now it’s time for it to come home. Coming Soon reports that Trap will be given a digital release this Friday, August 30th.

Trap has a short and simple synopsis: A father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event.

Since Shyamalan produces and finances his own movies, he was able to get a SAG interim agreement for Trap (which filmed under the codename Good Grades) that allowed the project to go into production before the Screen Actors Guild strike wrapped up. His daughter Ishana was also able to get a SAG Interim deal for her feature directorial debut, the gothic fairy tale The Watchers. That film was set up at Warner Bros. as well, and was released in June.

According to Coming Soon, “ Beginning August 30, Trap will be available for Premium Digital Ownership at home and for 48-hour rental on participating digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango At Home, and more. Later in the year, Trap will release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD, with the Trap 4K and Blu-ray release date officially set for November 5, 2024. ”

The 4K and Blu-ray release will include the following extras: – Setting the Trap: A New M. Night Shayamalan Experience – Saleka as Lady Raven – Deleted Scenes – Cooper Gets Stopped by SWAT – Riley Shows Lady Raven Her Room – Cooper Takes a Hostage and Slips Away – Extended Concert Scene: Where Did She Go

Did you catch Trap on the big screen? Will you be checking the movie out when it gets a digital release at the end of this week? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you have already seen the movie, let us know by leaving a comment below.