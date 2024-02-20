True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto shares harsh fan reviews of Night Country finale

Now that True Detective: Night Country has wrapped up its six-episode run, Nic Pizzolatto is taking another jab at the anthology series he created.

Following the season finale of True Detective: Night Country, Nic Pizzolatto chose to commemorate the occasion by sharing negative reactions from fans on Instagram. Those reactions called the latest season a “ hot mess ” that was “ disrespectful and insulting ” to Pizzolatto’s work. Night Country did make a few connections to the first season of True Detective, including a repeat of the “time is a flat circle” line, but that caused certain fans to accuse showrunner Issa López of butchering Pizzolatto’s dialogue.

In response to one fan who said that Pizzolatto probably couldn’t see how good the new season was due to being blinded by his horrible misogyny and massive ego, the True Detective creator said, “ Of course, anyone who doesn’t like the show must be a misogynist. And have a small penis. And something something ‘muh patriachy’. Nobody cares about your opinion policing, you brain-broken misandrist. “

Kali Reis, who stars in Night Country alongside Jodie Foster, responded to Pizzolatto’s comments on X: “ That’s a damn shame…but hey I guess ‘if you don’t have anything good to share, shit on others’ is the new wave. “

While Pizzolatto does have an executive producer credit on the new season, he wasn’t involved creatively. He had previously called the show’s connection to the first season “ so stupid, ” which prompted a response from López. “ I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he’s entitled to them, ” she said. “ That’s his prerogative. I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it. And it is a reinvention, and it is different, and it’s done with the idea of sitting down around the fire, and [let’s] have some fun and have some feelings and have some thoughts. And anybody that wants to join is welcome. “

All episodes of True Detective: Night Country are now streaming, and you can check out a review from our own Alex Maidy right here.