Olga Kurylenko and Kelsey Grammer star in hot air balloon thriller Turbulence

When I saw on Deadline that filming has wrapped on an action thriller called Turbulence , my first thought was, “Is it a remake?” This despite the fact that there have been multiple films with the title Turbulence over the years. I thought it might have something to do with the 1997 film with the title, which starred Lauren Holly as a flight attendant stuck on a plane with a serial killer played by Ray Liotta. (A film that spawned two direct-to-video sequels, Turbulence 2: Fear of Flying and Turbulence 3: Heavy Metal.) As it turns out, the new Turbulence doesn’t have anything to do with that franchise… but it is a hot air balloon thriller that stars Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace) and Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), so it might make for an interesting viewing experience.

Coming our way from the team behind the recent action film No Way Up, including director Claudio Faeh (Northmen: A Viking Saga) and writer Andy Mayson, who is also producing the film, this Turbulence has the following synopsis: Young married couple Zach and Emmy decide to take a hot air balloon trip across the Italian Dolomites to rekindle their relationship. When they and pilot Harry are joined by a third passenger, Julia, events unfold in ways they could never imagine five thousand meters in the air.

Kurylenko and Grammer are joined in the cast by Jeremy Irvine (Treadstone) and Hera Hilmar (See).

Mayson is producing the film with Will Clarke of Altitude and Molly Conners and Amanda Bowers of Phiphen. Altitude is handling international sales. Executive producers include Faeh, Altitude (Mike Runagall, Gursharn Khaira, and Laura Wilson), Phiphen (Richard J. Berthy and Jane Sinisi), Head Gear and Metrol Technology (Phil Hunt and Compton Ross), Green & Blue (Frank Kaminski and Philip Nauck), M2 Media Post (Michael Bassick and Michael Laundon), Twickenham Studios (Sunny Vohra, Superna Sethi, and Andrew Boswell), Leeshon Alexander, Peter Iliff, Rick Dugdale, and Jeremy Irvine.

Turbulence was filmed on location in the Dolomites and London, with studio shooting at Twickenham Studios. It recently wrapped and is now in post-production.

Would you be interested in watching this Turbulence? Share your thoughts on this Olga Kurylenko / Kelsey Grammer hot air balloon thriller by leaving a comment below.