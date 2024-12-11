Rosario Dawson defends a psychic serial killer in Unmerciful Good Fortune

Rosario Dawson is set to star in and produce the supernatural horror thriller Unmerciful Good Fortune, directed by Tirsa Hackshaw

Rosario Dawson (Star Wars: Ahsoka) is set to play a high-end celebrity attorney in the supernatural horror thriller Unmerciful Good Fortune, Deadline reports – and the person her character will be defending in the story is a psychic serial killer! A.C.E. film and TV editor Tirsa Hackshaw is making her feature directorial debut with this film, which is based on award-winning playwright Edwin Sanchez’s show of the same name.

Dawson is producing Unmerciful Good Fortune and taking on the role of Maritza Cruz, a high-end celebrity attorney, pulled into a headline-making case involving Fatima, a cunning young waitress who is accused of serial poisoning and murdering 28 people. Fatima’s defense takes a darkly mysterious turn when she claims to have the psychic ability to see how someone will die when she touches them and reveals she is killing people to prevent a “fate worse than death.”

Tom DeSanto,  Corey Large, and Rising Tide Entertainment’s Brian Kirchoff are also producing the film. Hackshaw is executive producing with Jordan Wilson. Pia Patatian’s production and sales company Concord Studios is handling global rights.

Dawson provided the following statement: “Unmerciful Good Fortune is one of those truly rare projects that grabs you out of the gate and just doesn’t let go. It’s smart, scary, original and heartbreaking. From the drop, it struck me and I knew I had to come onboard to produce it as well because I simply couldn’t risk it never seeing the light of day because it—it’s not that it doesn’t fit into a box—it simply defies boxes.

DeSanto added, “Unmerciful Good Fortune is one of those roller coaster rides which is the reason people go to the movies. It descends the audience into a shadowy world they have not seen before, like Se7en. With an ending that people will be talking about for days after, that is as iconic as ‘I see dead people’ from The Sixth Sense.” And Large said, “It’s a mystery that is going to keep everyone guessing and up the game for what audiences can expect from a thriller. I was hooked the moment I read it and kept thinking about it after and Rosario is the perfect person to bring it to life.

How does Unmerciful Good Fortune sound to you? Share your thoughts on this Rosario Dawson supernatural horror thriller by leaving a comment below.

