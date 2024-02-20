The Changeling and Letterkenny star Clark Backo joins the cast of Sony’s Venom 3

How are you now? Letterkenny and The Changeling actor Clark Backo is ready to swing alongside Venom in the character’s forthcoming sequel, Venom 3. Hoping to take a big bite out of the box office on November 8, Sony‘s Venom 3 stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, aka Venom, alongside Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor in roles that remain a mystery. Backo’s role is also under wraps, so let the speculation begin!

In the Great White North, Clark Backo is famous for playing Rosie in the Canadian sitcom Letterkenny. Introduced in the sophomore season of Letterkenny, Rosie is Gail’s cousin and Wayne’s (Jared Keeso) on-and-off partner for most of the 12-season series. The Canadian-Cameroonian actress also stars in The Changeling opposite LaKeith Stanfield. Backo plays Emma in the Apple TV+ limited series, the wife of Stanfield’s Apollo and the new mother who vanishes without explanation.

Kelly Marcel is the third director to helm a movie in Sony’s Venom franchise after Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and Andy Serkis (Venom: Let There Be Carnage). Reports indicate Marcel has a great working relationship with Hardy, and the duo has plenty of great ideas for Venom 3. Both creatives have been driving forces in bringing Venom’s adventures to screens, not to mention securing boatloads of cash for Sony and Marvel.

Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage earned $1.36 billion worldwide. Sony’s Spider-Verse could use a handful of Venom dollars after Morbius and Madame Web failed to connect with audiences. Son’y’s Spider-Man-less Spider-Verse is in rough shape, especially with Sony likely to scrap plans for a Madame Web franchise after the film’s dismal box office launch. Thankfully, there’s something about Tom Hardy’s Venom films that puts asses in seats, whether it’s Hardy and the symbiote’s Odd Couple chemistry or the franchise’s off-the-wall comic book-inspired action.

Part of Venom‘s success lies in the idea that the movies don’t take themselves too seriously. They’re not going to set the world on fire, but they’re harmless fun, and Hardy always gives his all to the character.

What do you think about Clark Backo joining the Venom 3 cast? Do you think Venom 3 can earn more than Morbius and Madame Web combined? Let us know in the comments below.