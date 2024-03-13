Venom 3 gets a new title and release date

While Sony’s Spider-Verse movies Madame Web and Morbius both laid eggs at the box office (to put it mildly), another live-action franchise from the studio has been minting money – the Venom films. Despite pretty awful reviews, the first movie made $856 million worldwide. The sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, only made just over $500 million (still a lot of moolah), but that was due to opening during the pandemic (it was actually the third highest-grossing movie of the year). With the third film pretty much guaranteed to make money no matter how it fares with critics, Sony is moving it up slightly on the release calendar, with it now set for October 25th, 2024. The movie also has a new title, Venom: The Last Dance.

This pre-Halloween weekend propelled Five Nights at Freddy’s to a huge opening, and Sony is no doubt hoping to score with horror audiences as well as superhero fans. It has some competition with Leigh Whannel’s The Wolf Man, so I would expect the latter film to move off that date. Venom: The Last Dance features Tom Hardy returning as Eddie Brock/ Venom, with Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor in undisclosed roles—no news yet on whether or not Michelle Williams will return as Brock’s love interest. For a movie that’s been filming for months, there’s impressively little info out there about it. Kelly Marcel, who wrote the other two films, makes her directorial debut with this one. Hardy has previously said this will be the end of the Venom trilogy. Indeed, the title seems to suggest Hardy might be done with the franchise, which has proved to be a big moneymaker.

Meanwhile, another Tom Hardy action movie, Havoc, directed by Gareth Evans, is supposed to (maybe) come out this year via Netflix, while Hardy will also soon be seen in Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders.

Are you looking forward to Venom: The Last Dance? Let us know in the comments.