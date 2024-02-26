Juno Temple says the “wild, wonderful ride” of filming Venom 3 is coming to an end

After back-to-back bombs like Morbius and Madame Web, Sony‘s Spider-Verse needs a win. Thankfully, Kelly Marcel’s Venom 3 is nearing completion, and the symbiote is known to entertain audiences while bringing home the box office. Speaking with Variety at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Ted Lasso and Venom 3 star Juno Temple said filming for the threequel is nearly done. She described the experience of working on Venom 3 as a “wonderful ride,” adding the film is bound to please Venom fans.

“We’re coming close to an end at the moment,” Temple said. “It’s been a wild, wonderful ride. It’s so new to me. It’s a big set! This is crazy. It’s been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I’ve been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can’t wait for it to get out into the world. I think it’s going to be a good one.”

While confidence in Sony’s ability to deliver a solid Spider-Man-less film is uneasy after the dismal performance of Madame Web, it’s worth noting that Venom movies typically display a unique charm. Whether it’s Tom Hardy’s wacky and unpredictable performance as Eddie Brock or the symbiote coming out at a blacklight rave, Sony’s Venom movies are “awfully good” in the way you’d want a project like this to be. We don’t need every superhero movie to be severe or carry dire consequences. Sometimes, you want to swim in a lobster tank or scare the bejesus out of your neighbor who won’t turn their music down.

Kelly Marcel is the third director to helm a movie in Sony’s Venom franchise after Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and Andy Serkis (Venom: Let There Be Carnage). Reports indicate Marcel has a great working relationship with Hardy, and the duo has plenty of great ideas for Venom 3. Both creatives have been driving forces in bringing Venom’s adventures to screens, not to mention securing boatloads of cash for Sony and Marvel.

Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Clark Backo star alongside Tom Hardy in Venom 3 as primary cast members. Plot details remain a mystery, though we’ll hear more soon.

Are you excited about Venom 3, or has Sony burned you one too many times with its questionable direction for the Spider-Verse? Let us know where you stand in the comments below.