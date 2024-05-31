Venom: The Last Dance trailer could be released next week

The first trailer for Venom: The Last Dance could be released next week, giving us our first glimpse at the conclusion of the trilogy.

With just five months to go until the release of Venom: The Last Dance, we surprisingly know very little about the movie, but that’s all set to change as there have been rumblings that the first trailer will debut next week.

The BBFC (British Board of Film Classification) has classified a 2-minute, 27-second trailer for Venom: The Last Dance. Scooper Daniel Richtman narrowed down the release window, saying it will be released on Monday. The trailer is expected to screen in front of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which hits theaters on June 7th.

As I mentioned above, plot details regarding Venom: The Last Dance have been kept under wraps, so it will be nice to finally know a little of what to expect from what’s being billed as the third and final installment of the franchise. Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock/Venom, with Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Clark Backo joining him.

Kelly Marcel, who wrote Venom: Let There Be Carnage and co-wrote the first film with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, took over directing duties for Venom: The Last Dance. She also wrote the screenplay based on a story she developed with Tom Hardy. Ruben Fleischer helmed the first Venom movie, while Andy Serkis took the reins for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Although Serkis was down to return for the third movie, he wound up being too busy with his other projects. “ I’ve got so many projects that I was just about to [work on], like ‘Animal Farm‘ for instance, ” Serkis said. “ We were just about to go into production with that, and then we delayed as ‘Venom‘ came up. I really have to be very on top of the ones that I’ve been building to do for such a long time. But I’m really delighted that Kelly’s doing that. She’s so in control of that material with Tom. The pair of them are such a great team to work with. I’m really excited to see what they’re going to come up with. “

Venom: The Last Dance will hit theaters on October 25th, so keep your eye out for the trailer next week.