Warner Brothers has been undergoing some restructuring since it was merged with Discovery. This has caused some uproar in their release schedules and even caused some films to be shelved altogether. Just when things seemed to stabilize, two industry strikes again caused chaos across the board. So, what can we look forward to for the Warner Brothers 2024 release schedule?

Dune Part Two – March 15th

The second installment of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune saga hits theaters. The first one fought against a Covid release but still earned a respectable amount at the box office. Fans of the property seem excited to check out this one, so it should be a decent hit. If the box office is sizable enough for the WB, then a third film will be on the way, as the director has commented that he has already started writing it based on Frank Herbert’s novel Dune Messiah.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – April 12th

A sequel to the Monsterverse film Godzilla vs. Kong. This could be a tough one. With the recent release of Godzilla Minus One, this could be the exact opposite of what fans seem to want from a Godzilla movie at the moment. While fans seem to have been enjoying what Warner Brothers and Legendary have been doing with the films, there have been complaints that it focuses on too many of the human characters. With Godzilla Minus One, we now see that maybe they just wanted a good story. The trailer for this seems to show that this film will do the more hokey action movie version of the monster. Kong even has a cybernetic arm or armor in this one. It honestly could go either way.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – May 22nd

George Miller once again returns to the world of Mad Max. This time though, we focus on Furiosa, whom we met in the last film. This prequel looks to be just as dazzling and adrenaline-inducing as the last film. The only question is if it is coming out too far away from the last film. Will audiences still care about the character? Fury Road came out nine years ago, and nowadays, that is a long time between films in a franchise. I’ll still be there opening night.

The Watchers – June 7th

Ishana Shyamalan has a very famous father, so eyes may end up turning to this film to see if the directing gene is hereditary. She makes her debut with this fantastical story of a woman who gets lost in a forest in Ireland only to end up finding shelter. Three other strangers are already there, and they can’t seem to leave due to the mysterious creatures stalking them at night. Dakota Fanning and Georgina Campbell lead the cast. Sounds like a fun story, so hopefully, it will find an audience in the summer season.

Trap – August 2nd

This year we’re getting triple the Shyamalan as M. Night Shyamalan has this new film coming out just a few months after his daughter’s. Then his other daughter Saleka will be in this film. Not much is known about the plot, but it is supposed to take place at a concert. The cast is filled out with Josh Harnett and Hayley Mills which was a name I did not expect to see. For younger fans, she played twins in the original Parent Trap, released back in 1961. She has been doing more work recently, and it is interesting to see her cast in a Shyamalan film. Is his name still enough to draw fans out to the theater? I guess we’ll find out.

Beetlejuice 2 – September 6th

Michael Keaton is putting the striped suit back on for this sequel that has taken decades to finally happen. Tim Burton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara also return as their original characters. The likes of Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, and Jenna Ortega join the afterlife to fill out the rest of the cast. We’re still waiting on a trailer or even just a plot description, but in reality, this film will at least make a lot of money opening weekend. How it goes after that, we’ll have to wait and see. Hopefully, the wait was worth it. This is probably the most anticipated film on the Warner Brothers 2024 release schedule.

Joker: Folie A Deux – October 4th

This will be the first DC film released under the new DC Elseworlds banner that will set apart individual films that don’t play into the continuity of what will be considered the DCU. Joaquin Phoenix returns as the titular character, while Lady Gaga joins the cast as this world’s Harley Quinn. With the character being so popular after Margot Robbie played her, it will be interesting to see if fans are okay with multiple actors playing the same character. While we’ve had lots of actors play Batman and Superman, Harley Quinn has only had one on-screen portrayal so far. The fact that this film is also a musical should make it an interesting stand-out among comic book films.

Alto Knights – November 15th

Any time Robert De Niro enters a film about Italian mobsters, filmgoers immediately are interested. This time, he’s playing two roles with Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. Based on a true story, Costello was a retired mob boss, but Genovese still put a hit out on him. Set in 1957, this seems like a movie right in De Niro’s wheelhouse. Can he pull off playing two roles? That is what could end up sinking it. Even still, the prospect of this film has me intrigued enough to check it out.

Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim – December 13th

This animated prequel will be set 183 years before the events of the original trilogy of films. Not sure if fans are clamoring for more Lord Of The Rings content after so-so reviews of The Rings Of Power, but here we are. As a two-hour movie, it may bring more fans in, especially fans of the original films. This will tell the story behind Helm’s Deep, which is a fascinating location for most Rings followers. The only cast member from the originals to return is Miranda Otto as Eowyn, but with Brian Cox on board as Helm Hammerhand it at least will have some gravitas to it.

What films are you looking forward to from Warner Brothers 2024 release schedule? Let us know in the comments.