Warwick Davis calls out Disney+ over removing Willow series

Willow himself, Warwick Davis, says he never got a chance to see the full series because it was removed from Disney+.

When Willow was unceremoniously dumped by Disney+, it almost felt like a betrayal to the character. Then again, a lot of people felt the show did the same to the movie. Either way, it left those directly involved with the show out of a job that at the very least gave a shot of nostalgia. Now, you can’t even find Willow on Disney+ at all, as if its entire existence is being wiped away by the House of Mouse. Close to two years after the final episode, star Warwick Davis thinks the removal is a kick in the face.

Warwick Davis took to social media this week to express his disdain for Willow being unavailable on Disney+, writing in part, “ This image just came up as a photo memory. A BTS shot from the #Willow Series. It’s a travesty that ⁦⁦@DisneyPlus value shareholders over subscribers in their creative decision-making. #Justsaying I only ever saw each episode once!”

This image just came up as a photo memory. A BTS shot from the #Willow Series. 😃 It’s a travesty that ⁦⁦@DisneyPlus⁩ value shareholders over subscribers in their creative decision-making. #Justsaying



I only ever saw each episode once!😡 pic.twitter.com/lA49jObIyd — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 11, 2024

Davis, justly, has been miffed ever since Disney+ removed Willow – as well as numerous other programs – from the service since the announcement was made. And who can blame him? To cancel the show is one thing, but to blatantly try to bury it is another. So why did Disney+ take Willow away? Expectedly, it basically comes down to money, as the studio would have to pay residuals depending on how the contracts were handled. And in some cases, they would also have to pay other companies to host the titles.

What we don’t know is if Willow will ever return to Disney+. Considering how prideful the company is, no doubt they don’t want to show it off anytime soon. That said, showrunner Jonathan Kasdan (son of Lawrence) has remained hopeful that it could be made available elsewhere. “I worry about many things… but NONE of them are that Willow will never be available again, either on Disney+ or perhaps… someplace else…” Sure, Jon…

Willow ran for just eight episodes on Disney+, being canceled in March 2023 at one of many times when Disney was looking to cut costs.

Do you think Disney+ should still host Willow or does it not make sense for them? Chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.