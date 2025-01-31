The fates of child actors always seem so predetermined. A few get out and make good on their ambitions, but others get wrapped up in drugs or fade into oblivion or become incessant tabloid fodder. But Jake Lloyd is different. Tasked with carrying the future of STAR WARS on his tiny shoulders, he was absolutely shredded by moviegoers and the media at just 10 years old. Facing bullying at school, hate from STAR WARS fans, ridicule from reporters, and battles with his mental health, Jake Lloyd has seen a world like perhaps no other child actor before or since. More than 25 years removed from THE PHANTOM MENACE, he’s eyeing a recovery that matches it. Let’s find out: What Happened to… JAKE LLOYD?

Born in Fort Collins, Colorado, Jake Lloyd and his family soon found their way to Hollywood. After a supporting role alongside Gena Rowlands and Marisa Tomei in UNHOOK THE STARS (1996) and two episodes on ER playing a patient (he’d return to NBC dramas with THE PRETENDER), it was Turbo Time for Lloyd, earning his breakout part in JINGLE ALL THE WAY (1996), playing the son to Arnold Schwarzenegger who desperately wants a Turbo-Man action figure (accessories sold separately, batteries not included).

Likeable in terms of child actors and playing nicely off of the action hero, it would be performances such as that – and the TV movie APOLLO 11 from the same year – that would garner him the level of attention he would need for a true breakout role. And it came from a galaxy far, far away…

When George Lucas announced he would be directing another STAR WARS trilogy – a prequel that focused on the evolution of Anakin Skywalker into Darth Vader – the fanbase expectedly went insane with speculation. At the center would be who would be playing young Anakin in EPISODE I – THE PHANTOM MENACE. Beating out around 3,000 other kids – including Haley Joel Osment (he’d land THE SIXTH SENSE instead), LEAVE IT TO BEAVER’s Cameron Finley and future MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE star Justin Berfield – would be Jake Lloyd, who was cast because of his sheer enthusiasm and curiosity.

But there would be no celebration for Lloyd, who was dubbed by the media and fans as “Mannequin Skywalker.” Much blame can be put on Lucas’ stilted dialogue, but so much hate was directed at Lloyd, who was only 10 years old when THE PHANTOM MENACE was released. Lloyd’s mother did her best to keep her son shielded from industry hate – remember, too, that this was the late ‘90s; the internet was starting to hit everybody’s homes (hell, people had designated rooms for their computers!) – but STAR WARS fans can be vicious. So, too, can classmates, as Lloyd would face much teasing at school. As he remembered, “Other children were really mean to me…They would make the sound of the light saber every time they saw me. It was totally mad…My entire school life was really a living hell — and I had to do up to 60 interviews a day.”

But Lloyd stuck through, even if high school was when he started seeing true demons that a bell couldn’t save him from. During these years, Lloyd began talking about “realities…He didn’t know if he was in this reality, or a different reality.” This, coupled with hallucinations, pointed towards an eventual bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia diagnoses, something that is found on his father’s side. As his mother put it, “Jake has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, but unfortunately he also has a symptom called anosognosia which causes a lack of insight into his illness.” In short, it’s important to note that it’s not appropriate or accurate to link any bullying to these diagnoses.

Just as his classmates teased him, so too did far too many industry mainstays. Despite support from the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films and the Young Artist Awards – where he actually won Best Performance in a Feature Film for someone in his age group – Lloyd would end up getting two Razzie nominations, at a time when it wasn’t as controversial to pick on a kid. (They have since – only recently – put an age minimum of 18 for actors.) Whether it was hard to defend Jake Lloyd or too easy to rip him apart (or a combination of both), his career and mental state were plummeting.

Other than his mother, director Ron Howard was defending Jake Lloyd right away, penning a letter to Newsweek after they scathingly tore into Lloyd: “The pot shot at nine year old Jake Lloyd was down right irresponsible…I have [seen a cut of the film] and in my opinion, Jake Lloyd is terrific in the film (which, by the way, is truly amazing)…I can assure you that nine year old Jake is quite capable of reading, understanding and feeling the full humiliation of a piece like that.” Later, Mark Hamill would say, “I’m still angry about the way they treated Jake Lloyd. He was only 10 years old, that boy, and he did exactly what George wanted him to do. Believe me, I understand clunky dialog.”

Jake Lloyd graduated from high school in 2007, next going on to study – both appropriately enough – film and psychology at Columbia College Chicago, although he didn’t finish. Post-college, he planned to direct a music video for Mallory Low, with it set to star Daniel Logan (who played Young Boba Fett in 2002’s ATTACK OF THE CLONES) and even a documentary on Tibetan monks. Unfortunately, nothing really came of either.

In 2001, the same year his credits list movies DIE WITH ME and MADISON (playing the son to Jim Caviezal and Mary McCormack in a period piece set in the world of hydroplane racing), Jake Lloyd retired from acting – not because of STAR WARS but because the family was relocating. There’s the belief that Jake Lloyd resents it all. And while he did seem to swear off STAR WARS and there’s proof he once refused to say the name “Anakin Skywalker” during an interview at a con, he still appreciates the fans. In recent years, he’s said, “The experience I’ve had with the fans is immediately therapeutic. Right now, it’s still therapeutic. It’s helpful for people and healthy. It isn’t something I’d shy away from.” He, too, watches AHSOKA. So, no, Jake Lloyd doesn’t hate STAR WARS the way we almost want him to. It’s just another rumor that’s easy to slap onto his reputation.

But genuine troubles can’t be ignored. At times, Lloyd would give his name as Jake Broadbent, including his 2015 arrest for reckless driving and failing to pull over for police officers during what turned out to be a high-speed chase. Weeks before, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department responded to what was called an assault against his mother, although she did not press charges and maintained that he was not an inherently violent person. She hoped he would seek treatment in a mental health facility but instead he served 10 months in jail. Only later did this take. In 2020 – a couple of years after another break following the sudden death of his younger sister – his mother said he was showing “progress” and had been being treated in a mental health facility for years

In 2023, there was another dangerous incident involving his mother, this time turning off the car (which she was driving) in the middle of a three-lane road. Unlike previous incidents, this time he was sent to a mental health facility. Around the time, his mother noted progress: “He is relating to people better and becoming a little bit more social, which is really nice. It’s kind of like having more of the old Jake back, because he has always been incredibly social until he became schizophrenic.” In 2025, Lloyd finished an 18-month stay, saying he felt “pretty good, considering these 20 years of time that have come to an end. I can now accept taking on continued treatment, and therapy, and my meds. Everyone’s been very supportive.”

And here’s hoping that support continues. Modern takes on Jake Lloyd and THE PHANTOM MENACE are more forgiving than those 25+ years ago. Now, there is genuine appreciation for Jake Lloyd – not just because of what the media and fans put him through, but because of his contributions to the STAR WARS SAGA. And like many people have come around, Jake Lloyd is also willing to give back. He, like many of us, even has plans for his own little STAR WARS celebration on May the 4th.