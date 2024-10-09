William: Mason Coile’s AI horror novel gets an adaptation from Anything for Jackson director Justin G. Dyck

Justin G. Dyck has almost 40 directing credits to his name, and most of those credits have been on TV movie romances with titles like Christmas Wedding Planning, Christmas with a View, A Very Country Wedding, and Art of Falling in Love… but recently, Dyck has been shifting gears. In 2020, he brought us the supernatural horror movie Anything for Jackson (pictured above), which was released through the Shudder streaming service. He went on to contribute to episodes of Shudder’s Creepshow series. Last month, we heard he will be directing the horror film The Casket Girls, starring Gabrielle Union. Now, Deadline reports that Dyck will be directing the haunted house movie William for Aperture Entertainment.

William is an adaptation of a novel by Andrew Pyper, which was written under the author’s sci-fi/thriller pen name Mason Coile. Pyper is writing the screenplay with Chris Sivertson, whose previous writing credits include The Image of You, Wicked Lake, Marauders, Sorority Sister Killer, and Margaux. Sivertson also directed The Lost, All Cheerleaders Die, I Know Who Killed Me, and Monstrous, among other films.

William is said to be a contained sci-fi horror film that blends the worlds of Ex Machina and The Amityville Horror, set in a timely haunted house story in which the haunting is AI . Here’s the book’s description: Henry is a brilliant engineer who, after untold hours spent in his home lab, has achieved the breakthrough of his career—he’s created an artificially intelligent consciousness. He calls the half-formed robot William. No one knows about William. Henry’s agoraphobia keeps him inside the house, and his fixation on his project keeps him up in the attic, away from everyone, including his pregnant wife, Lily. When Lily’s coworkers show up, wanting to finally meet Henry and see the new house—the smartest of smart homes—Henry decides to introduce them to William, and things go from strange to much worse. Soon Henry and Lily discover the security upgrades intended to keep danger out of the house are even better at locking it in.

Copies of the novel can be purchased at THIS LINK.

