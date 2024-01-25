Wolf Pack canceled by Paramount+ after one season

Wolf Pack fans will be howling tonight as it’s been announced that Paramount+ has officially canceled the series after just one season.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack revolves around “ a teenage boy, Everett, and girl, Blake, whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others, fraternal twins Harlan and Luna, who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf. ” The series was developed by Jeff Davis, best known for creating MTV’s Teen Wolf series.

The first season of Wolf Pack wrapped up nearly a year ago and a second season was looking likely, but sources say that the delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes meant that another season wouldn’t have been ready until 2025. Paramount wasn’t willing to have the series off the air for that long, especially as it would have meant an increased marketing budget to remind people about the show.

Author Edo Van Belkom took to X to comment on the cancelation. “ Disappointing, of course, especially since all signs pointed to there being a season two, ” he wrote. “ But, while the show was a success, the WGA strike, followed by the SAG strike did the series no favors. I’m sad myself, season two was going to see me have a cameo and another set visit, but I was just having fun and playing in Hollywood for a bit. I feel more for the young actors and others who felt this was going to be their big break. “

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred in and executive-produced the series, was hopeful for a second season just prior to the Hollywood strikes. “ We plan to do [season two], ” Gellar told THR last year. “ We haven’t gotten the official word. I think it’s a tough time right now with the strike coming up. It’s hard, but our numbers have been great and people are really finding the show and getting excited about it, so I’m hopeful for a season two. ” You can check out a review of the series from our own Alex Maidy right here.

Are you sad to see Wolf Pack get canceled?