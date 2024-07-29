Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman recreate classic Wolverine meme to celebrate the success of Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is a massive success, grossing over $444.3 million over its opening weekend, instantly making it the eighth highest-grossing movie of the year. This is especially impressive considering that this is Marvel’s first leap into R-rated waters. To celebrate the movie’s success, Hugh Jackman has recreated the classic Wolverine meme (you know the one) on Instagram.

In response, Ryan Reynolds posted his own take on the Wolverine meme. Love it.

The success of Deadpool & Wolverine has even spilled over to other movies, such as The Proposal, the 2009 romantic comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock. Fans have been revisiting the movie since the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, which has caused it to shoot up to #15 on Hulu in the U.S.

Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.