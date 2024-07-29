Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman recreate classic Wolverine meme to celebrate the success of Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is a massive success, grossing over $444.3 million over its opening weekend, instantly making it the eighth highest-grossing movie of the year. This is especially impressive considering that this is Marvel’s first leap into R-rated waters. To celebrate the movie’s success, Hugh Jackman has recreated the classic Wolverine meme (you know the one) on Instagram.
In response, Ryan Reynolds posted his own take on the Wolverine meme. Love it.
The success of Deadpool & Wolverine has even spilled over to other movies, such as The Proposal, the 2009 romantic comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock. Fans have been revisiting the movie since the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, which has caused it to shoot up to #15 on Hulu in the U.S.
Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.
Our own Chris Bumbray had a lot of fun with Deadpool & Wolverine, which sounds like a real crowd-pleaser. “Have you ever been to a concert and wished that your favourite band would stop playing their not-as-good new stuff and play the hits? That’s exactly what Marvel is doing with Deadpool & Wolverine,” Bumbray wrote in his review. “After a rough run of movies, with many saying their Phase 5 has been disastrous, this feels like an everything but the kitchen-sink attempt by the company to win back those fans who feel alienated by the new direction the company seemed to be heading in. With this, you have a rock ‘em, sock ‘em thrill ride that delivers fans exactly the movie they wanted to see, with nary a message to be found amidst all the charred, sliced and diced corpses our heroes leave in their wake. It’s glorious fun.” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s spoiler-free review right here, and don’t forget to let us know what you think of Deadpool & Wolverine as well!
