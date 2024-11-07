You Don’t Belong Here: Nikki Roumel stars in time travel supernatural thriller

In the last thirteen months, we’ve seen two different time travel slashers, Totally Killer and Time Cut, get streaming service releases. Now, Deadline reports that Alliance Media Partners is representing the world sales rights for a time travel supernatural thriller called You Don’t Belong Here at the American Film Market, which is currently going on in Las Vegas. Totally Killer starred Kiernan Shipka from the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Time Cut starred Madison Bailey from the Netflix series Outer Banks and Antonia Gentry from the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia, so it seems fitting that the lead role in You Don’t Belong Here went to another Netflix star – Nikki Roumel, who co-stars with Gentry on Ginny & Georgia.

The feature directorial debut of Chris McGowan, You Don’t Belong Here follows a group of amateur crime solvers as they take a trip to an infamous campsite to investigate an unsolved murder. When the group wakes up the next morning, they find themselves in 1991, days before the murder took place, with a mysterious killer on the loose. The film received a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement so it could film in Illinois during the strikes last year.

Roumel is joined in the cast by Shane West (A Walk to Remember), Cameron Cowperthwaite (Fallout), Chibuikem Uche (One of Us Is Lying), Destiny Hernandez (Chicago Med), Ilirida Memedovski (Perpetrator), Major Curda (Riverdale), and Samuel Roukin (TURN).

You Don’t Belong Here is coming our way from Perth Road Productions, Rock River Studios, and Sterling Silver Pictures. The film was produced by Sterling Beaumon of Sterling Silver Pictures, along with Seth Savoy, Mike D. Ware, Yajaira Marie, and Patrick Ryan Richter.

Beaumon provided the following statement: “ We set out to make a film that is fun, exciting & entertaining for the whole family. We were so fortunate to bring together this incredible cast and crew to create a film when the whole industry was shut down. Currently I feel there is a void of quality content that both parents and children can enjoy together. Our goal is to win all generations over with this story that touches on the theme of generational curses. “

Alliance Media Partners’ Head of Sales, Acquisitions and Distribution Anthony Buckner added: “ You Don’t Belong Here combines classic thriller elements with a fresh time travel twist, suspenseful from the first scene – we’re very excited to be selling it. “

Does You Don't Belong Here sound interesting to you?