You’re gonna need a bigger brick for this LEGO Jaws set

You’re gonna need a bigger display case. LEGO has unveiled an incredible-looking Jaws set that recreates one of the film’s most iconic moments: when Brody, Quint and Hooper come face to face with the killer shark aboard the Orca. Sorry, no mini Narragansetts included.

The LEGO Jaws clocks in at 1,497 pieces and is designed to be displayed in a way that few sets like it are, as it comes on a stand with Chief Brody’s famous “You’re gonna need a bigger boat” line. It, too, has a length of 23” and a height of 14”. The price tag is, thankfully, significantly lower than what Quint wants to kill the shark: $149.99. For that, you get the boat, the figures, the whole damn thing.

As per the official website, “The set features the Orca LEGO boat model, which has a detailed cabin with a removable roof, an adjustable boom and rigging, plus lots of iconic accessories. It can be placed on a brick-built seawater base with the Jaws LEGO shark model attacking the boat.” The minifigures also have accessories such as a fishing rod, a camera and a spear. The roof of the Orca even detaches so you can recreate the USS Indianapolis scene…provided you draw little scars on the minifigures.

Jaws is one of the greatest films ever so it’s absolutely amazing that LEGO has decided to move forward with this set, which actually started under their LEGO Ideas banner, which lets users submit ideas in hopes of gaining 10,000 supporters, the marker indicating it could actually be produced for sale. This particular set was designed by Johnny Campbell, who went to great lengths to nail every detail. “I actually freeze-framed Jaws as I watched it so that I could catch a glimpse of the finer details taking notes as I went along.”

The LEGO Jaws set hits shelves on August 4th so you can have it completed in time for next year’s 50th anniversary.

Will you be picking up the LEGO Jaws set? What has been your favorite movie-related set so far? Let us know below!