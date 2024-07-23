12 to Midnight trailer: Robert Bronzi takes on a werewolf in August release

A trailer has been released for the werewolf thriller 12 to Midnight, which stars Robert Bronzi and has an August release date

Back in 1983, Charles Bronson starred in an awesome serial killer thriller called 10 to Midnight. Now Bronson look-alike Robert Bronzi has the lead in a thriller called 12 to Midnight – but the serial killer he needs to take down happens to be a werewolf! 12 to Midnight is set to receive a limited theatrical release on August 1st, and will also be available to watch on DirecTV and other streaming platforms. With the release date just one week away, a trailer for the film has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Mark Savage (Purgatory Road) directed the film from a screenplay he crafted with Joe Knetter, producer Jeff Miller (who came up with the story), and cast member Tom Parnell. It concerns a detective, despondent after the murder of his wife and forced to resign, who is brought back to the force when a new string of murders seem connected to his wife’s and the killer appears to be taunting him. Only the killer may be superhuman, likely a breed of werewolf.

Bronzi is joined in the cast by Daniel Roebuck, Sadie Katz, and UFC champion Tito Ortiz, as well as Evan Strand, Patrick Voss Davis, Juliet Biscotti, A.C. Bernardi, Sarah Cugini, Searra Sawka, Destiny Leilani Brown, Valerie Bittner, the aforementioned Tom Parnell, and Helene Udy from the original My Bloody Valentine.

This is a co-production between Millman Productions, Cannon Fire Productions, Delirium, Ron Lee Productions, and Salem House Films, made with assistance from the Anthracite Cultural Board. Although some filming took place in California, the bulk of the movie was filmed “in the scenic anthracite coal region of Northeast Pennsylvania, including a day in the legendary near-ghost town of Centralia, the inspiration for Silent Hill.” Miller produced 12 to Midnight with Robert Savakinus. Parnell serves as an executive producer alongside Ronnie D. Lee and Robert Michael Ryan. Savage is co-executive producer, with Beth Clausnitzer as the associate producer. Michael Su is the cinematographer, and Oliver Poser supervised the special makeup and creature FX.

A press release lets us know that Millman Productions is handling U.S./Canadian theatrical bookings, with ITN Distribution handling non-theatrical distribution in the U.S. and Canada and all rights in South America.

What did you think of the 12 to Midnight trailer? Will you be watching this movie next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.