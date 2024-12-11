The Caretaker: Robert Bronzi and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson star in action thriller

Charles Bronson look-alike Robert Bronzi and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, who followed in the footsteps of Mr. T for the A-Team movie, star in the action thriller The Caretaker , which Deadline reports is now filming in Nevada. Also in the cast are Avaryana Rose (Bitter Souls), Daniel Baldwin (John Carpenter’s Vampires), Paul Logan (The Horde), wrestler Jacob “Madman Fulton” Southwick, Mark Justice (The Twisters), Brett Benowitz (Alabama Rose), Alex Trumble (The Search for Secret Santa), Leah Voysey (Terrifier 2), and newcomers Lane Griffith and Neva Leoncini. Deadline also got their hands on a pair of first-look images from the film, and those can be seen in this article.

The feature directorial debut of editor Fady Jeanbart, The Caretaker has a screenplay that was written by Joe Knetter (the upcoming George A. Romero-based zombie movie Twilight of the Dead) from a story by producer Jeff Miller. The film centers on the quiet, reclusive caretaker (Bronzi) of a ghost town tourist attraction closed for the offseason who has to protect a young woman (Rose) from violent killers intent on kidnapping and taking her to a ruthless crime boss (Baldwin). Jackson plays a loyal friend and sidekick to the caretaker.

Tareq Salah, Paul M. Gahng Jr., Ashvat Shivaram Shetty, Ronnie D. Lee, and Brandon Gibbs serve as executive producers, while Robert Savakinus is a co-producer. Dylan Matlock is a consulting producer. Paul Logan is also the fight coordinator on the project. Michael Su is the director of photography and Nancy Foster the production designer.

The Caretaker is coming our way from Millman Productions, Pyramax Productions, Babe Entertainment, Triple Origin Productions LLC, and Ron Lee Productions.

Robert Bronzi has previously starred in From Hell to the Wild West, Death Kiss, Once Upon a Time in Deadwood, Cry Havoc, Escape from Death Block 13, The Gardener, Exorcist Vengeance, and 12 to Midnight. I’m a Charles Bronson fan who wishes the guy was still around, and I’m on board to watch anything Bronzi has a role in.

Does The Caretaker sound interesting to you, and do you follow the career of Robert Bronzi? Let us know by leaving a comment below. Here are the first-look images to check out while you’re scrolling down: