Jeff Daniels contemplates life and death in a teaser trailer and first-look images for A Man in Full

“When you die, will people notice,” Charlie Croker (Jeff Daniels) asks in Netflix‘s teaser trailer for the upcoming limited series A Man in Full. The question is as old as time and something people often ask themselves when contemplating a swift exit from this mortal coil. What would prompt a real estate mogul to have such macabre thoughts? His bankruptcy and inevitable downfall, of course.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Man in Full courtesy of Netflix:

When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

A Man in Full is based on the New York Times best-selling novel by the late Tom Wolfe, who died of an infection in Manhattan in 2018. The six-episode limited series hails from David E. Kelley Productions and Royal Ties Productions Inc. Regina King, Matthew Tinker, Tommy Schlamme, Thomas C. Wolfe, and Alexandra Wolfe executive produce, with Kelley also acting as the show’s showrunner and writer.

A Man in Full boasts two directors across six episodes. Regina King directs episodes 101, 105, and 106, while Tommy Schlamme helms episodes 102, 103, and 104.

Jeff Daniels (Dumb and Dumber, Arachnophobia), Tom Pelphrey (Mank, Banshee), Diane Lane (Unfaithful, The Outsiders), Lucy Liu (Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Charlie’s Angels), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place, Midsommar), Aml Ameen (I May Destroy You, Yardie), Sarah Jones (Damnation, Alcatraz), Jon Michael Hill (A Mighty Wind, Best in Show) and Chanté Adams (Bad Hair, Roxanne Roxanne) lead the cast.

Netflix’s A Man in Full teaser trailer finds Jeff Daniels’ Charlie Croker taking a moment to prepare himself for what I assume is a press conference about how his company is on the brink of collapse. Meanwhile, the images included with today’s teaser show lavish parties, fancy dress, courtroom drama, and moments when Charlie looks exhausted by life and its many surprises. I feel you, Charlie.

We’ll have to wait for a longer trailer for more details. In the meantime, check out the images gallery for A Man in Full below: