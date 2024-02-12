Adam Sandler returns to the stand-up stage for a new Netflix special directed by Josh Safdie

The GOAT is back, ladies and gentlemen! Start digging in your childhood closet for that shoebox full of Adam Sandler cassette tapes and grab an absurd amount of D batteries for your boombox because the Sandman cometh to Netflix for a brand-new stand-up comedy special!

Netflix announced today that Adam Sandler will film an all-new comedy special, his second for Netflix following 2018’s Emmy-nominated 100% Fresh. The untitled special will be directed by Josh Safdie, who, along with Benny Safdie, also directed Sandler in the film Uncut Gems. The new comedy special continues Sandler’s illustrious partnership with Netflix. He has starred in several global hit Netflix films, including Leo, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, Hustle, Murder Mystery, Murder Mystery 2, Hubie Halloween, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, The Do-Over, and The Ridiculous 6. Additionally, Happy Madison has produced Father of the Year, The Wrong Missy, and The Out-laws.

Adam Sandler’s next Netflix feature is Spaceman, based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař. The film stars Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, and Lena Olin, with Isabella Rossellini and Paul Dano. Johan Renck directs the movie from a script from writer Colby Day.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spaceman:

“Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.”

Are you a fan of Sandler’s stand-up comedy? What about his comedy albums, like They’re All Gonna Laugh at You, What’s Your Name, and Shhh… Don’t Tell. I can still remember when Sandler’s albums played on every stereo and Walkman around my middle school. Kids loved to pretend they were Sandler’s foul-mouthed Goat character. Boy, those were the days, eh?

Are you excited about Adam Sandler teaming up with Josh Safdie for a new Netflix stand-up special? Let us know in the comments below.