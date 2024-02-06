Afterburn: Dave Bautista & Samuel L. Jackson to star in sci-fi action movie

Dave Bautista to star in sci-fi action movie Afterburn based on the comic-series of the same name alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

By
Afterburn, Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson

Deadline reports that Dave Bautista will star in Afterburn alongside Samuel. L Jackson. The project is a sci-fi action movie based on the graphic novel series of the same name written by Scott Chitwood & Paul Ens and illustrated by Wayne Nichols.

Afterburn takes place in a post-apocalyptic world ten years after a solar flare has wiped out technology across the globe. Dave Bautista will play Jake, an ex-soldier who “works as a treasure hunter recovering valuable objects from the old world for powerful clients. His latest mission is to team up with freedom fighter Drea to recover the Mona Lisa before an unhinged warlord gets there first.” Samuel L. Jackson will play a freedom fighter by the name of Valentine. The film will be directed by J.J. Perry, who made his feature directorial debut with Day Shift, an action comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg released on Netflix in 2022.

Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe will produce for Original Films, with Steve Richards also producing for Endurance Media and Dave Bautista through Dogbone Entertainment. The producers have been trying to get this project off the ground for the last six years.

Related
Dune: Part Two gets first character posters ahead of March release

Afterburn is a terrific action story, combining the fun of Indiana Jones with the near future world building of Children of Men,” Jaffe said in a statement. “J.J. is going to bring this to life in a thrilling way, using real practical stunt work to create authentic, visceral set pieces. Dave is one of the leading action stars in the world today, as well as being an actor with real soul and versatility. So excited to be making Afterburn with them both.

Black Bear’s Josh Friedberg, who is handling international sales for the movie, added, “The combination of Dave Bautista and Sam Jackson in an epic adventure is a sure-fire proposition for the international marketplace” added Black Bear’s Friedberg, “With an action master like J.J. at the helm, and incredible producers in Steve, Neal and Toby, this is going to be a spectacular cinematic event.” Production is expected to kick off in April in Europe, so we should hear some more casting news soon.

Samuel L. Jackson was most recently seen in Argylle, which is now playing in theaters, while Dave Bautista will next be seen in Dune: Part Two, which is slated to hit theaters on March 1st.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Megalopolis, first look image, Francis Ford Coppola
Megalopolis: Francis Ford Coppola shares first look at his sci-fi epic
Afterburn, Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson
Afterburn: Dave Bautista & Samuel L. Jackson to star in sci-fi action movie
kevin costner criminal
Kevin Costner sets another passion project for 2025; reunites him with the director of Criminal
The Pickup: Andrew Dice Clay joins Eddie Murphy in the upcoming Tim Story-directed heist comedy
View All

About the Author

9458 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Dave Bautista News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles