Afterburn: Dave Bautista & Samuel L. Jackson to star in sci-fi action movie

Deadline reports that Dave Bautista will star in Afterburn alongside Samuel. L Jackson. The project is a sci-fi action movie based on the graphic novel series of the same name written by Scott Chitwood & Paul Ens and illustrated by Wayne Nichols.
Afterburn takes place in a post-apocalyptic world ten years after a solar flare has wiped out technology across the globe. Dave Bautista will play Jake, an ex-soldier who “works as a treasure hunter recovering valuable objects from the old world for powerful clients. His latest mission is to team up with freedom fighter Drea to recover the Mona Lisa before an unhinged warlord gets there first.” Samuel L. Jackson will play a freedom fighter by the name of Valentine. The film will be directed by J.J. Perry, who made his feature directorial debut with Day Shift, an action comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg released on Netflix in 2022.
Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe will produce for Original Films, with Steve Richards also producing for Endurance Media and Dave Bautista through Dogbone Entertainment. The producers have been trying to get this project off the ground for the last six years.
Samuel L. Jackson was most recently seen in Argylle, which is now playing in theaters, while Dave Bautista will next be seen in Dune: Part Two, which is slated to hit theaters on March 1st.
