Alien: Romulus and Deadpool & Wolverine have officially received R ratings

We have reached a point in cinema where two upcoming Disney movies have officially been rated R and it has interestingly come as no surprise. According to FilmRatings.com, Alien: Romulus has officially received its R rating for bloody violent content and language, while Deadpool & Wolverine has also been rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore and sexual references. More adult-oriented movies with stronger ratings have been released by Disney in the past. However, they would usually be released under different banners like the now-defunct Touchstone Pictures or Hollywood Pictures instead of the actual Magic Kingdom castle.

These two films being given their natural R ratings was expected as their usual nature and tone in past films would naturally be capitalized on for appeal. Interestingly, both franchises have dabbled in PG-13 territory as the Alien films would get a more adventure-filled entry with the film Alien vs. Predator, as Paul W.S. Anderson would give audiences a more comic-booky installment with the crossover gimmick. Fans of both franchises have criticized that film for being a watered-down version of both properties. So much so that 20th Century Fox would release a hard R sequel that went full on with the horror violence that many came to expect from an Alien and a Predator movie.

Meanwhile, Fox also experimented with a PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2 with a re-edited version that was released in theaters called Once Upon a Deadpool. It was an attempt by Fox to milk more money out of the popular franchise and the sequel that had already been a hit in theaters with its R rating. Deadpool & Wolverine is a pretty special case as its the first R-rated movie in the MCU.