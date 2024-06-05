Alien: Romulus and Deadpool & Wolverine have officially received R ratings

Two franchises that have been acquired by Disney have predictably been given their R ratings for all the bloody violence fans have come to expect.

We have reached a point in cinema where two upcoming Disney movies have officially been rated R and it has interestingly come as no surprise. According to FilmRatings.com, Alien: Romulus has officially received its R rating for bloody violent content and language, while Deadpool & Wolverine has also been rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore and sexual references. More adult-oriented movies with stronger ratings have been released by Disney in the past. However, they would usually be released under different banners like the now-defunct Touchstone Pictures or Hollywood Pictures instead of the actual Magic Kingdom castle.

These two films being given their natural R ratings was expected as their usual nature and tone in past films would naturally be capitalized on for appeal. Interestingly, both franchises have dabbled in PG-13 territory as the Alien films would get a more adventure-filled entry with the film Alien vs. Predator, as Paul W.S. Anderson would give audiences a more comic-booky installment with the crossover gimmick. Fans of both franchises have criticized that film for being a watered-down version of both properties. So much so that 20th Century Fox would release a hard R sequel that went full on with the horror violence that many came to expect from an Alien and a Predator movie.

Meanwhile, Fox also experimented with a PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2 with a re-edited version that was released in theaters called Once Upon a Deadpool. It was an attempt by Fox to milk more money out of the popular franchise and the sequel that had already been a hit in theaters with its R rating. Deadpool & Wolverine is a pretty special case as its the first R-rated movie in the MCU.

Reynolds admitted he was “surprised” Disney allowed them to be the first R-rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I hope it doesn’t sound condescending, I’m really proud of them for doing this. I think it’s a huge step for them,” Reynolds said. “I mean, it adds a whole other color to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining forever.“ Reynolds continued, “I was surprised though, that they let us go as hard R, but very grateful. I mean there’s no other way to do it.” The actor added that the R rating allowed them “to do anything and everything in a world where anything and everything is possible.”

alien romulus, deadpool & wolverine, rated r
