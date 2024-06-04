All Her Fault: Succession’s Sarah Snook set to star and executive produce new thriller for Peacock

Snook is set to play a mother who encounters a horrifying mystery involving the disappearance of her son after a seemingly normal social interaction.

Now that HBO’s hit series Succession has come to an end, the Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-winning star, Sarah Snook, is now slated to executive produce a new thriller for Peacock, which she will also be starring in. The series is titled All Her Fault and is being described as a “suburban thriller.” The show’s creator, Megan Gallagher, known for Wolf and Suspicion, will also be serving as a writer and executive producer on the new project, which has been adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by Andrea Mara.

Snook plays a character named Marissa, and the synopsis, per Deadline, reads, All Her Fault opens on a plausibly terrifying situation that eventually unearths the deep secrets of a community. Marissa Irvine arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Minkie Spiro, who worked on the recent Netflix series 3 Body Problem, as well as the popular Downton Abbey, will be set to direct the first episode and others in the season. Plus, Spiro is slated to executive produce. The executive producers on All Her Fault are also said to include Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame and Joanna Strevens for Carnival Films, which is known for The Day of the Jackal and Lockerbie, Jennifer Gabler Rawlings and Christine A. Sacani, producer Terry Gould and associate producer, Andrea Mara, who wrote the novel All Her Fault. Universal International Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio that will be producing the show.

All Her Fault: Succession's Sarah Snook set to star and executive produce new thriller for Peacock
