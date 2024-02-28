Anyone but You exclusive featurette clip takes a behind-the-scenes look at the hit romantic comedy

The romantic comedy Anyone but You (read our review HERE) has earned around $200 million at the worldwide box office (on a budget of $25 million) since its theatrical release back in December, and now Sony Pictures is bringing it home! The film received a digital release on February 20th (you can watch it at THIS LINK) and will be reaching DVD and Blu-ray on March 12th (pre-order HERE) – and today, right in between those two release dates, we’ve gotten our hands on an EXCLUSIVE clip from a bonus featurette! You can check it out in the embed above.

Here’s the film’s synopsis: In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea and Ben Glen Powell look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) star as Bea and Ben, and they’re joined in the cast by Alexandra Shipp (Barbie), GaTa (Self Reliance), Hadley Robinson (The Boys in the Boat), Michelle Hurd (Star Trek: Picard), Dermot Mulroney (Young Guns), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), and Rachel Griffiths (Six Feet Under).

Directed by Will Gluck, who also wrote the screenplay with Ilana Wolpert, Anyone but You was produced by Gluck, Joe Roth, and Jeff Kirschenbaum, with Sweeney serving as an executive producer alongside Alyssa Altman, Jacqueline Monetta, Catherine Bishop, Natalie Sellers, Charlie Corwin, Sidney Kimmel, Mark O’Connor, and Jonathan Davino.

Will you be checking out the digital or DVD / Blu-ray release of Anyone but You? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and let us us know what you thought of the exclusive featurette clip as well.

Following the success of Anyone but You, Sweeney and Powell are now looking for another project to do together.