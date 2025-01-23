Arnold Schwarzenegger donates $1 million to California wildfire relief

As the wildfires in California continue to rage and spread, tens of thousands of acres have been burned, nearly three dozen lives have been lost and countless have been displaced. And while some can get a bellyache that this or that awards ceremony is postponed, the real problems are far more important. And so far we’ve seen quite a few celebrities doing their part to help aid in relief of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The latest is the former governor of California himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to social media to confirm that he was contributing $1 million and launching a fundraiser that is designed to aid those being affecting by the California wildfires. “A lot of my fans have asked me how they can help LA. I’m going to lead the way. I’m sending a million dollars of my own money, split between @lafdfoundation, @cafirefound, and @habitatla. I don’t like when companies or rich people ask their fans to make their donations for them. But I know you want to help. So I had my team design a shirt. 100% of the profits will go to those organizations. The shirt might look familiar – it’s based on an LA classic, the knock-off version of me they sell to tourists on the Venice boardwalk, except I can use my image. You can get it at the link in my bio.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in prominent company with his donation to the fight against the fires in California, joining the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Lee Curtis, Beyonce, and more who have sent millions to various causes. And then there are those who are getting their hands dirty, as with an incognito Steve Guttenberg, who spent time trying to relocate cars so they are not in the way of any fire trucks trying to get through the streets.

But good on anyone who is offering support in any way, be it money, time or a platform. No doubt the appreciation for those on the front lines is felt across not just the state but the country.

Arnold Schwarzenegger served as California’s governor from 2003 to 2011.

