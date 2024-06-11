Baby Reindeer boots The Witcher to take its spot as one of Netflix’s most popular shows of all time

Based on Richard Gadd’s autobiographical one-man show of the same name, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer is based on Gadd’s real-life experience of being stalked by a woman named Martha. The series has surpassed expectations to become one of Netflix’s most popular TV shows of all time, taking its place on the streaming service’s Top 10 list.

With a total of 84.5 million views since its release on April 11th, Baby Reindeer is sitting pretty at the #10 spot, which means that it has bumped the first season of The Witcher off the list entirely. Sorry, Geralt. The list tracks how many views a show gets within its first 91 days on Netflix, and as Baby Reindeer still has a month to go before it reaches that limit, it could very well jump up a few positions.

Here’s the full list of Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows (English):

Wednesday (season 1) – 251.1M views

Stranger Things (season 4) – 140.7M views

DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (limited series) -115.6M views

Bridgerton (season 1) – 113.3M views

The Queen’s Gambit (limited series) – 112.8M views

The Night Angel (season 1) – 98.2M views

Fool Me Once (limited series) – 98.2M views

Stranger Things (season 3) – 94.8M views

Bridgerton (season 2) – 93.8M views

Baby Reindeer (limited series) – 84.5M views.

The series has also been making waves for the real-life figures behind the series. Although Richard Gadd had asked fans not to try to identify the real-life people behind the characters, it didn’t take long for interview sleuths to track down Gadd’s alleged stalker, Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey. In an interview with Piers Morgan, the real-life Martha said that the entire Baby Reindeer series is a work of “ hyperbole ” and “ fiction. ” She has since moved forward with legal action against Netflix.