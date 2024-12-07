Bill Murray praises modern SNL, says he’s ready to host again

On the cusp of the 50th anniversary celebration of Saturday Night Live – with a special show set for February – we’re all going to be remembering our favorite cast members and sketches. Maybe you go all the way back to the original, chaotic cast; or maybe Eddie Murphy’s Gumby is still the pinnacle of sketch comedy for you; or maybe, like myself, you came on with the Bad Boys of SNL and think that’s the peak of SNL. Chances are, you won’t find anyone who thinks the show has never been better than it is today. But even Bill Murray – who came on board SNL in season two – is tired of people complaining about the current group. In fact, he’d like to join them.

Bill Murray says he still gets hassled (come on, he’s local!) from time to time by fans who were watching SNL back in the ‘70s, particularly when it comes to how the show never lived up to his crew. “People always give me a hard time about, ‘Oh, the original show was so great and it’s lousy now. And I say, ‘No, it’s not.’ The show that’s on now, they do stuff that’s just as good as anybody ever did, all the time.”

No doubt Bill Murray will be part of the SNL 50 celebration next year, but he’d still like to get another shot at hosting. “I told ’em I’d like to host one this year. So, maybe if I get organized. I think I did it two other times when I was there. I’d like to try it one more time. It might be the last time to try it.” Murray hasn’t hosted since 1999, hitting the Five-Timers Club with that season 24 episode; his first hosting stint was in 1981, the year after he left SNL.

Bill Murray’s stance might be a bit questionable – are we really banking on the Beavis & Butthead sketch to be an all-timer? – but it’s still nice to see one of the original SNL cast members sticking up for the new faces of comedy. It also goes in opposing view of Garrett Morris, one of the OG SNL cast members, who said he still watches the show but that it lacks the punch of the first few seasons.

Where do you stand on the modern SNL cast and seasons?

