Original SNL cast member Garrett Morris says the show has lost its courage

As Saturday Night Live hits its 50th anniversary, those who have been around since the beginning – whether as viewers or cast members – will no doubt have their takes on how the show has changed. The latest comes from Garrett Morris, who was not only in the original lineup but was also the show’s first Black cast member. And for Morris, the show just doesn’t have the bite it used to.

While Garrett Morris does still watch Saturday Night Live every week, he has noticed that the punches and satire have grown weaker throughout the decades. Speaking with The Guardian, he said. “I don’t see the courage, the experimental impulses. That was the whole core of what happened the first 10 years. I keep expecting it to attack in a funny way and bring out the foibles not only of individuals but of the government and all that. And nowadays, although people still check it out, I think they’re catering to too many people too much of the time.”

No doubt the pot shots on SNL have changed since Garrett Morris left in the early ‘80s. And while there are still no doubt targets, he might have a point in that it tends to cater to a certain audience. It, too, can be seen as being less on the offensive with something intelligent to say and more just putting our society in funny wigs. But hey, it’s been on the air for 50 years, so it must be doing something right…

As a key player on the first season of SNL, Garrett Morris – who, like fellow OG cast members Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman and Gilda Radner, left after season five – is of course featured in Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, chronicling the making of the very first episode. In it, he’s played by Lamorne Morris (no relation). Check out our 8/10 review here.

Unfortunately, despite his role in the evolution of SNL, Garrett Morris tends to get overlooked as far as his actual contributions, with most highlights showing the likes of John Belushi, Chevy Chase and Gilda Radner. But I would highly recommend bits like Bad Clams, White Guilt Relief Fund and his incredible lead on “Winter Wonderland” from season one, showing off his Juilliard-trained chops.

What do you think of Garrett Morris’ take on Saturday Night Live? Does the show still have an edge to it or is it too concerned about catering?