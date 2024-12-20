Billy Bob Thornton explains why he turned down being Green Goblin in Spider-Man and a Mission: Impossible villain

Variety reports that Billy Bob Thornton turned down two big villain roles and he explains why he wasn’t interested while on The Playlist’s Bingeworthy podcast. Thornton revealed that he turned down playing the Green Goblin in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man, as well as Owen Davian, the villain of J.J. Abram’s Mission: Impossible III, which eventually went to Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Thornton expounded,

I don’t have much interest in those kinds of roles. With the Green Goblin, I didn’t feel like getting up at 4 a.m. for five or six hours of makeup. And with Mission: Impossible III, I didn’t want to be the guy trying to kill Tom Cruise. If you’re the bad guy in a big movie like that, audiences remember it forever. I prefer to keep things looser and less predictable.”

Meanwhile, Willem Dafoe, who can be seen in the upcoming Nosferatu, is open to returning to the role of Green Goblin for another go-around with the web-slinger. He told Inverse last year, “If everything was right, sure. I mean, that’s a great role. I liked the fact that it’s a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both.” Back when he did press for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dafoe wanted to make sure that he came back, it was for more than a brief appearance, “I really didn’t want to do a cameo. I wanted to make sure there was something substantial enough to do that wasn’t just a tip of the hat. And the other thing was, I said I really want there to be action — I want to take part in action scenes. Because that’s really fun for me. It’s the only way to root the character. Otherwise, it just becomes a series of memes.”