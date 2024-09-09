Billy Zane joins the cast of the independent supernatural thriller, The Evilry

Alexander Garcia’s indie supernatural film has added the Dead Calm and Titanic star to the cast in a yet-to-be-disclosed role.

By
Billy Zane

Deadline is now reporting that Dead Calm and Titanic star Billy Zane is now set to join the cast of the supernatural indie thriller The Evilry. It was recently reported that Final Destination: Bloodlines star Brec Bassinger signed on to star in the film. Alexander Garcia will be directing from his own script, with principal photography set to begin in Louisiana next month. Bassinger will be joined in the cast by Elena Kampouris (Children of the Corn), Dylan Walsh (Superman & Lois), Marissa Reyes (Ganymede), Evan Ross (The Loneliest Boy in the World), Tony Pierce (The Bodyguard), and Teri Polo (the Meet the Parents franchise).

It is yet to be revealed what role Zane will be playing in the film. Incidentally, there also hasn’t been much announced by way of plot details, but sources were able to find out that the story involves a visiting relative, played by Kampouris, who is harboring a dark secret. 

Writer/director Garcia is producing The Evilry under his Multi-Valence Productions banner, alongside his producing partners Joanna Quezada, Mike Nease, and Chris Bradds. Anne Stimac, Fabian Alomar, David Bertolino, and Jason Baker are also producing, with Scott Huneryager of ZaZa Rev Motion Pictures and William Day Frank serving as executive producers. Garcia is just getting his writing/directing/producing career rolling. He’s currently in post-production on a skateboarding romance called Crushed It! and has multiple projects in pre-production: the skateboarding fantasy film Skate God, the mystery Gallatin 6, and the horror film He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not.

Meanwhile, film fans are eager to see Zane’s spitting image of Marlon Brando be used in a film about the iconic actor. Zane was first cast as Marlon Brando all the way back in 2019 – and things have been pretty much silent for the bulk of the five years that followed. But now, with the movie at this year’s Cannes Market, and recently, some new photos have surfaced of his impressive immersion into the role. Billy Zane’s Marlon Brando is from a pivotal era in the legendary actor’s career, with Waltzing with Brando taking place in the late ‘60s into the early ‘70s, when his work shifted dramatically and he reinvented himself.

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,
icon More Horror Movie News
war machine
Dennis Quaid, Esai Morales, Jai Courtney and Stephen James are set to star in the sci-fi thriller, War Machine
up and comer, shay mitchell, nate mann, andrew burnap
The Up and Comer: Shay Mitchell, Nate Mann and Andrew Burnap star in the new thriller from Chris Long
Billy Zane
Billy Zane joins the cast of the independent supernatural thriller, The Evilry
Ice Cream Man, movie adaptation
Ice Cream Man movie adaptation in the works from Beetlejuice sequel writers
View All

About the Author

1876 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Billy Zane News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles