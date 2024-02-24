Bob Marley crosses $100 million worldwide; Madame Web plunges to 4th place at the box office

The early weekend numbers are starting to roll in, and it’s good news for Bob Marley: One Love, with the audience-friendly biopic crossing an important milestone worldwide. Indeed, the film has now crossed the century mark, making $101 million worldwide. By the end of the weekend, Bob Marley: One Love should cross $70 million domestically, with a $13.8 million weekend (according to Deadline’s numbers).

Meanwhile, in second place is the latest instalment of the ever-popular Demon Slayer anime saga, with To the Hashira Training on track to crack $10 million for the weekend, which is just about $500k more than I predicted in my box office forecast (I was way off about Marley though, I thought the hold would be better). The faith-based Ordinary Angels is third, with a softer-than-expected $6.5 million predicted, despite an A+ CinemaScore. That said, I expect this Hilary Swank/ Alan Ritchson movie to have tremendous legs.

But what about Madame Web?

It looks like Sony’s flop Spider-Verse movie is set to only eke out a fourth-place finish, with it looking at about $5.5 million for the weekend. On the plus side, Deadline is predicting a 64% decline, which is modest compared to the 78% plunge faced by The Marvels on its second weekend, or Morbius, which fell 74%. However, both films opened much stronger than Madame Web, so the superhero movie is bound to have a much smaller domestic total, with it unlikely to break $45 million all in. Yikes. No wonder the trades say it’s helped sink the live-action Spider-Verse franchise.

Finally, it looks like Ethan Coen’s Drive Away Dolls is just as niche a title as I thought, with its projected $2.5 million opening an even worse result for Focus than what Lisa Frankenstein did a few weeks ago. As I said in my review, the movie is a big lark, but I’m not sure audiences are going to be in on the joke.

Has anyone seen anything under the radar? Let us know in the comments, but let me recommend The Promised Land with Mads Mikkelsen. It’s a really great (Danish) historical epic that deserves to be seen on the big screen.