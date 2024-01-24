Bob Marley: One Love holds premiere in Kingston, Jamaica complete with concert performances

Bob Marley’s message of love, peace, and unity is being told in the new film, Bob Marley: One Love. Unfortunately, since his time, the world seems to have gotten more hectic and that message is surely needed to land with people nowadays. Paramount celebrates the man, the myth, the legend, and the biopic with its premiere being held in Kingston, Jamaica, where guests and fans were also treated to a concert of various musical acts. The event took place at the Carib 5 Theatre in Kingston on January 23 with Fae Ellington hosting the festivities.

The stars from the movie in attendance included Kingsley Ben-Adir, James Norton, Aston Barrett Jr., Anna-SharéBlake, Gawaine “J-Summa” Campbell, Naomi Cowan, Alexx “A-Game” Gallimore, Quan-Dajai Henriques, David Kerr, Hector Roots Lewis, Abijah “Naki Wailer” Livingston, Brian Todd Boucher, Cornelius Grant, Sheldon Shepherd, Wilfred Chambers (aka Ricky Chaplin), Nia Ashi and Sundra Oakley. They were joined by Director Reinaldo Marcus Green, Producers Robert Teitel, Jeremy Kleiner, Ziggy Marley, and Rita Marley and Executive Producer Orly Marley.

Some of the additional special guests in attendance included Paramount Pictures President & CEO Brian Robbins and wife Tracy Robbins, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Most Honorable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica.

The official synopsis from Paramount reads,
BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in theatres February 14, 2024.”

