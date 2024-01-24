Bob Marley: One Love holds premiere in Kingston, Jamaica complete with concert performances

The legacy of Bob Marley lives on with the new film, Bob Marley: One Love and the film’s premiere holds its own concert with the Marley family in attendance.

Bob Marley’s message of love, peace, and unity is being told in the new film, Bob Marley: One Love. Unfortunately, since his time, the world seems to have gotten more hectic and that message is surely needed to land with people nowadays. Paramount celebrates the man, the myth, the legend, and the biopic with its premiere being held in Kingston, Jamaica, where guests and fans were also treated to a concert of various musical acts. The event took place at the Carib 5 Theatre in Kingston on January 23 with Fae Ellington hosting the festivities.

The stars from the movie in attendance included Kingsley Ben-Adir, James Norton, Aston Barrett Jr., Anna-SharéBlake, Gawaine “J-Summa” Campbell, Naomi Cowan, Alexx “A-Game” Gallimore, Quan-Dajai Henriques, David Kerr, Hector Roots Lewis, Abijah “Naki Wailer” Livingston, Brian Todd Boucher, Cornelius Grant, Sheldon Shepherd, Wilfred Chambers (aka Ricky Chaplin), Nia Ashi and Sundra Oakley. They were joined by Director Reinaldo Marcus Green, Producers Robert Teitel, Jeremy Kleiner, Ziggy Marley, and Rita Marley and Executive Producer Orly Marley.

Some of the additional special guests in attendance included Paramount Pictures President & CEO Brian Robbins and wife Tracy Robbins, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Most Honorable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica.

