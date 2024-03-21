Box Office Predictions: Will Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire have a big enough opening spawn a franchise?

This weekend sees the release of a movie that should be an event for fanboys, but is getting a rather low-key reception from fans. That movie, of course, is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. I’m not sure why there’s not more excitement around this movie given that the last film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, was mostly liked by fans, and this one promises larger roles for all the OG Ghostbusters: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson. I was rather cool on it in my review, but truth be told, some friends of mine who are hardcore fans dragged me out to see it again last night, and I actually had fun watching it with a crowd.
It played like gangbusters, but even still, no one is really expecting this to light up the box office in a major way this weekend. Even the most optimistic box office predictions expect a roughly $45 million opening, which is a shame as it feels like if the movie doesn’t crank out $100 million domestically (and a lot more overseas), this could be the last big-screen Ghostbusters movie. A good opening weekend is pivotal, especially with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire looking to gobble up the competition on Easter Weekend. I expect it to do around $40 million, which would be a decent (if unspectacular) start.
This weekend’s only big new release is the Sydney Sweeney vehicle Immaculate. With this one coming out via Neon with a hard-R rating, it likely won’t make a huge dent at the box office as the label lacks the marketing muscle of a major studio. Sweeney’s star seems to be on the rise, but should earn roughly $5 million this weekend, which would be it in fourth place after holdovers Dune: Part Two and Kung Fu Panda 4.
Of course, the other big race this weekend will be for second place, with Dune and Panda jockeying for a solid finish in the $15-16 million region. My hunch is that Dune 2 will eke out a win, as Panda’s family audience might be siphoned off by Frozen Empire. Mark Wahlberg’s underperforming dog flick, Arthur the King, seems likely to finish in fifth place with about $4 million.
Here are our box office predictions:
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: $40 million
- Dune: Part Two: $16 million
- Kung Fu Panda 4: $15 million
- Immaculate: $5 million
- Arthur the King: $4 million
Are you going to see Frozen Empire this weekend? Let us know in the comments!
