Bringing Out The Dead: Martin Scorsese classic gets a 4K Blu-ray release

One of Martin Scorsese most underrated movies is getting a 4K physical media release.

Martin Scorsese’s one of those rare directors who’ve made so many masterpieces (Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, etc) that all too many of his films wind up being underrated just because maybe they don’t quite set the world on fire when they first come out. One such film is Bringing Out the Dead, starring Nicolas Cage as a New York City paramedic on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Hyped as a kind of companion piece to Taxi Driver, with it being written by that film’s Paul Schrader, it was rather coolly received in ’99. Why? Well, let’s not forget that year is one of the strongest in recent memory, and it got a bit overshadowed by movies like Fight Club, Three Kings, Magnolia, The Matrix, Being John Malkovich and a whole bunch of others as far as the cultural zeitgeist went.

However, looking back at the movie twenty-five years later, it can’t be denied that Bringing Out the Dead is something of an unsung masterpiece. One thing it benefits from is that nobody is comparing it to Taxi Driver anymore, as this movie’s protagonist, while burnt out, is no psychopath, and his empathy for his patients is the thing that proves to be his undoing. Nicolas Cage delivers one of his most affecting performances ever, so it’s gratifying to see that Paramount Home Video is doing right by this catalogue title and giving it a 4K physical release packed with extras, with virtually the entire cast being involved.

Here’s what you’ll find on the disc:

NEW Bonus Content:

FILMMAKER FOCUS – MARTIN SCORSESE ON BRINGING OUT THE DEAD

Visionary filmmaker Martin Scorsese shares stories behind the production, touching on casting, shooting in New York City, and the music and art that inspired his approach.

A RUMINATION ON SALVATION – NICOLAS CAGE ON BRINGING OUT THE DEAD

Academy Award® winner* Nicolas Cage relates tales of wild nights in New York City, his cerebral approach to his character, and his time with Scorsese prior to shooting.

CEMETERY STREETS – SCREENWRITER PAUL SCHRADER ON BRINGING OUT THE DEAD

Legendary screenwriter Paul Schrader talks about adapting author Joe Connelly’s novel, how traveling with real paramedics informed his writing, and his creative partnership with Scorsese.

CITY OF GHOSTS – CINEMATOGRAPHER ROBERT RICHARDSON ON BRINGING OUT THE DEAD

Frequent Scorsese collaborator and Academy Award® winning** cinematographer Robert Richardson opens up about shooting Bringing Out the Dead and how the film personally resonated with him.

ON SET WITH PATRICIA ARQUETTE

Actress Patricia Arquette reflects on working with Nicolas Cage, the creative openness of director Martin Scorsese, and how her own background allowed for a personal understanding of her character.

ON SET WITH JOHN GOODMAN

Actor John Goodman talks about the intensity of portraying a paramedic, working with Nicolas Cage, and the honor of appearing in a Martin Scorsese film.

ON SET WITH VING RHAMES

Actor Ving Rhames shares how Martin Scorsese’s New York City differs from his personal experience and how his character relates to Nicolas Cage’s character.

ON SET WITH TOM SIZEMORE

Actor Tom Sizemore celebrates the opportunity to appear in Bringing Out the Dead and reflects on how life is full of surprises.

ON SET WITH MARC ANTHONY

Actor Marc Anthony shares how he turned witnessing real-life hardship on the streets of New York City into an unforgettable performance.

Legacy Bonus Content

EXCLUSIVE CAST AND CREW INTERVIEWS

THEATRICAL TRAILERS

Bringing Out the Dead hits disc on September 17th. For more on this film, stay tuned as we’re dropping a WTF Happened to this Movie pretty soon. Here’s the cover art: