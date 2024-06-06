Can’t Hardly Wait will be partying it up with the new 4K UltraHD release from Sony

It’s graduation night, and for the students at Huntington Hills High School, there’s one last hurrah before going off to college. The 1998 comedy Can’t Hardly Wait carried on the tradition of John Hughes 80s classics with ageless themes of longing, alienation, optimism and fear amongst teenage angst as they all come crashing together at a house party. The movie was also a big follow-up for the star Jennifer Love Hewitt, who became the 90s “It Girl” after starring in Party of Five and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Sony has now announced the all-new 4K UltraHD Blu-ray release of Can’t Hardly Wait, which is set to be released on August 20. The studio has released all the details and specs that will be included in this new Blu-ray.

The official synopsis reads,

“It’s graduation day at Huntington Hills High– a time for Pomp and Circumstance, tassels and mortarboards, and serious introspection about the future. But tonight, the seniors will leave all that behind for the things that really matter; romance, revenge and rock ‘n’ roll. Ethan Embry, Charlie Korsmo, Lauren Ambrose, Peter Facinelli, Seth Green and Jennifer Love Hewitt star in one raucous comedy about the ultimate teen party, a once-in-a-lifetime alternate universe where class nerds become class studs, super-jocks are humiliated, and freshman crushes blossom into grown-up romance. From meathead to misfit, everyone will be there for a hormone-charged bash tapped for out-of-control fun.”

DISC DETAILS AND BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, scanned from the original camera negative

English Dolby Atmos + 5.1 High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos approved by Deborah Kaplan & Harry Elfont

Special Features: NEW: 11 Newly Uncovered Alternate & Deleted Scenes 6 Existing Deleted Scenes Original Commentary with Filmmakers and Cast Commentary with Filmmakers and Cast – 10 Years Later Huntington Hills High Class of ’98 Reunion Can’t Hardly Wait: The Making of a Teen Classic The Life of the Party “I Can’t Get Enough of You Baby” Music Video by Smash Mouth Theatrical Trailer



SPECS

Run Time: Approx. 100 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for teen drinking and sexuality, and for language

4K UHD Feature Picture: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 1.85:1

4K UHD Feature Audio: English Dolby Atmos, English 5.1 DTS-HD MA