Carey Mulligan in talks for key role in Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movie

THR reports that Carey Mulligan is in talks to join Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia, based on the beloved fantasy novels by C.S. Lewis.

The Netflix movie will be an adaptation of The Magician’s Nephew. Although it was the sixth book published in the seven-novel series, the story takes place 1000 years before the events of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Lewis later expressed his preference that readers should begin with The Magician’s Nephew when they read the series. The prequel deals with the creation of Narnia and the first humans to travel to the world.

The story concerns two children, Digory and Polly, who are transported to different worlds by magic rings created by Digory’s uncle. There, they accidentally awaken the evil White Witch. Casting is underway, with Daniel Craig reportedly playing the uncle, Emma Mackey the White Witch, and Meryl Streep voicing Aslan. Mulligan is expected to play the ailing mother of Digory.

The production is still searching for its young leads, but assuming all goes well, shooting is expected to kick off this summer.

Netflix will actually be giving Chronicles of Narnia a theatrical release. The film is slated for a two-week run in IMAX theaters starting on November 26, 2026, and will then be available to stream on Netflix on Christmas Day.

The last live-action adaptation of Lewis’ fantasy series started strong with The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. The first film grossed $745 million worldwide, but the sequel, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, made significantly less with $419 million. Another lackluster sequel, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, seemed to spell the end of the Narnia franchise.

Mulligan will next be seen in The Ballad of Wallis Island, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year and will hit theaters in the U.S. for a limited release on May 28th. She’s also set to star alongside Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage), Charles Melton (May December), and Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus) on the second season of Netflix’s Beef. The new season follows a young couple as they witness an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favours and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.