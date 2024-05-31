Charlie Hunnam to star in Ed Brubaker’s Criminal series on Prime Video

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has been tapped to join the cast of Criminal, Prime Video’s Ed Brubaker adaptation.

By
charlie hunnam criminal

Charlie Hunnam is set to make a return to series television. The former Sons of Anarchy star is set to play the lead in Prime Video’s highly anticipated Criminal, which is based on a series of graphic novels by Ed Brubaker. The series returns Hunnam to the world of organized crime, a genre that’s paid nice dividends for him in between Sons of Anarchy and The Gentlemen. According to Deadline, Hunnam is set to play the lead, “Leo, a brilliant master thief who sees all the angles, and specializes in plans with no guns and no violence. Like a chess player, Leo thinks three moves ahead. Other crooks think he’s a coward, especially compared to his father Tommy, who went to jail for murdering the most feared man in the city, Teeg Lawless.” 

The cast will include Adria Arjona, who’s earning the best reviews of her career for her role opposite Glen Powell in Netflix’s Hit Man, the great Richard Jenkins, and former A Different World star Kadeem Hardison. The first four episodes of the series are set to be directed by filmmaking duo Ryan Fleck and Anna Borden, who just showed up at Sundance a few months ago with the flick Freaky Tales, which sounds very much in the mould of what Prime Video will be trying to pull off with this (speaking of which, where is Freaky Tales anyway?).

Charlie Hunnam previously starred in Apple TV’s short-lived adaptation of the classic novel Shantaram. He was also seen in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Part I: A Child of Fire. Overall, this sounds like it could be the perfect show for Prime, who’ve had a lot of luck in the area of action—driven adaptations, such as Reacher, The Boys, and the recent smash Fall Out. This might be their next hit, as Hunnam definitely has a following after seven gory seasons as Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy.

Has anyone ready Brubaker’s Criminal? Let us know if this is good casting in the comments!

Tags:
icon More TV News
Charlie Hunnam to star in Ed Brubaker’s Criminal series on Prime Video
Bronwyn actor Nazanin Boniadi won’t be returning to Middle-earth for The Rings of Power Season 2
friends, 4k, blu-ray
Friends will be there for you in 4K with the new complete series UltraHD Blu-ray collection
Dungeons & Dragons TV series, Paramount+
Dungeons & Dragons TV series no longer moving forward at Paramount+
View All

About the Author

4716 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Charlie Hunnam News

Latest TV News

Load more articles