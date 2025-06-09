Chris Evans is sad he’s missing out on Avengers: Doomsday: “You feel like you weren’t invited to the party”

There were rumours last year that Chris Evans would appear in Avengers: Doomsday. However, the actor soon denied the claims. “ That’s not true, though, ” Evans said. “ This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years — ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no — happily retired! “

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Evans once again confirmed he won’t be returning for Avengers: Doomsday—though he admitted it stings a little not to reunite with his old teammates.

“ Yeah, I talk to them all the time. It’s where Pedro [Pascal] is right now, ” Evans said. “ I mean, it’s sad to be away. It’s sad to not be back with the band, but I’m sure they’re doing something incredible, and I’m sure it’s going to be that much harder when it comes out and you feel like you weren’t invited to the party. “

Despite his denials, some fans are still convinced Evans will reprise the role of Captain America (or some variant) in the movie.

Avengers: Doomsday is now in production and boasts quite the cast. The officially announced cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as more names will come.

Marvel Studios recently pushed back the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday was initially set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, but has now been moved to December 18, 2026. As for Secret Wars, that film has moved from May 7, 2027 to December 17, 2027.