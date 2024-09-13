Constantine 2 script has been delivered to producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura

Constantine 2 writer Akiva Goldsman has delivered the script to executive producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who just needs to read it now

By
Constantine

Nineteen years after the release of the DC Comics adaptation Constantine (watch it HERE), a sequel is finally moving ahead with director Francis Lawrence back at the helm and star Keanu Reeves reprising the role of occult expert John Constantine… but it’s moving ahead slowly, because it has already been a couple of years since this project was first announced. Now it has taken a big step forward, as executive producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed to ComicBook.com that the Constantine 2 script has been delivered. He just hasn’t read it yet.

The producer told ComicBook.com, “You know, (the script is) in my inbox right now. Funny enough, I’m too scared to read it, though. I want it to be good so bad. I probably read it in the next few days. When I get on an airplane.

Scripted by Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello, the first Constantine had the following synopsis: As a suicide survivor, demon hunter John Constantine has literally been to hell and back — and he knows that when he dies, he’s got a one-way ticket to Satan’s realm unless he can earn enough goodwill to climb God’s stairway to heaven. While helping policewoman Angela Dodson investigate her identical twin’s apparent suicide, Constantine becomes caught up in a supernatural plot involving both demonic and angelic forces. Based on the DC/Vertigo “Hellblazer” comics. Reeves was joined in the cast by Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Djimon Hounsou, Gavin Rossdale, and Peter Stormare.

Constantine producer Akiva Goldsman is writing Constantine 2 and is also producing the film with J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Erwin Stoff serve as executive producers.

Francis Lawrence has previously said that his biggest regret about the first Constantine was the fact that it was shot for a PG-13 rating but ended up receiving an R rating anyway. With this sequel, he intends to aim for an R rating from the start.

Are you glad to hear that the Constantine 2 script is ready for executive producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura to read, when he gets to it? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: ComicBook.com
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Friday the 13th
Crystal Lake: Everything We Know About the New Friday the 13th Series
Full Moon has released a trailer for the second film in their upcoming Pulp Noir line-up, the vampire tale Death Streamer
Death Streamer trailer: Full Moon gives a vampire technologically advanced glasses
The 7 Dwarves horror film will put a terrifying twist on Snow White characters – Exclusive!
Skye Riley, the pop star lead character from Smile 2, has released a new single one month ahead of the film's release
Smile 2 promoted with a new single from its pop star lead character
View All

About the Author

15901 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Constantine News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles