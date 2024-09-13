Constantine 2 script has been delivered to producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura

Constantine 2 writer Akiva Goldsman has delivered the script to executive producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who just needs to read it now

Nineteen years after the release of the DC Comics adaptation Constantine (watch it HERE), a sequel is finally moving ahead with director Francis Lawrence back at the helm and star Keanu Reeves reprising the role of occult expert John Constantine… but it’s moving ahead slowly, because it has already been a couple of years since this project was first announced. Now it has taken a big step forward, as executive producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed to ComicBook.com that the Constantine 2 script has been delivered. He just hasn’t read it yet.

The producer told ComicBook.com, “ You know, (the script is) in my inbox right now. Funny enough, I’m too scared to read it, though. I want it to be good so bad. I probably read it in the next few days. When I get on an airplane. “

Scripted by Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello, the first Constantine had the following synopsis: As a suicide survivor, demon hunter John Constantine has literally been to hell and back — and he knows that when he dies, he’s got a one-way ticket to Satan’s realm unless he can earn enough goodwill to climb God’s stairway to heaven. While helping policewoman Angela Dodson investigate her identical twin’s apparent suicide, Constantine becomes caught up in a supernatural plot involving both demonic and angelic forces. Based on the DC/Vertigo “Hellblazer” comics. Reeves was joined in the cast by Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Djimon Hounsou, Gavin Rossdale, and Peter Stormare.

Constantine producer Akiva Goldsman is writing Constantine 2 and is also producing the film with J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Erwin Stoff serve as executive producers.

Francis Lawrence has previously said that his biggest regret about the first Constantine was the fact that it was shot for a PG-13 rating but ended up receiving an R rating anyway. With this sequel, he intends to aim for an R rating from the start.

Are you glad to hear that the Constantine 2 script is ready for executive producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura to read, when he gets to it? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.