Consumed trailer: Butcher Brothers creature feature starring Devon Sawa gets an August release

Fourteen months ago, we heard that Devon Sawa of Chucky, Final Destination, and Idle Hands had signed on to play the a lead role in the horror film Consumed , coming our way from The Butcher Brothers (a.k.a. director Mitchell Altieri and producer Phil Flores), the filmmaking duo behind The Night Watchmen, The Violent Kind, and The Hamiltons. Now we know that Brainstorm Media will be giving Consumed a theatrical and On Demand release on August 16th – and with that date just one month away, a trailer for the film has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above!

Courtney Halverson of Unfriended and St. Agatha and Mark Famiglietti of Hang Time and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines star in Consumed as Jay and Beth, a married couple taking a celebratory camping trip a year after Beth’s cancer remission . Here’s the synopsis: Trapped between a madman (Devon Sawa) seeking revenge and a skin-stealing monster, a married couple must find the strength to fight and make it out of the woods alive.

David Calbert wrote the screenplay for the film, which was executive produced by XYZ Films. Jeffrey Allard, Mitchell Altieri, Phil Flores, and Joel Pincosy are the producers.

Altieri told The Hollywood Reporter, “ When I first read the script for Consumed, I was excited about the challenges it presented. Its characters not only have to face a terrifying creature stalking the woods, but individually, they are also forced to struggle with their inner demons brought on by true-to-life tribulations such as cancer or grieving loss. I set out to visually adapt a film that balanced these situations we may all face at one time or another, coupled with the exhilaration and sheer horror of being lost deep in the wilderness as something unknown tracks your every move. “

Consumed has always sounded interesting to me, and now that I’ve watched the trailer, the finished film looks promising as well. But, as I said when this project was first announced, even if the story wasn’t appealing at all, I would still be on board to watch a horror movie that features Devon Sawa as a wild madman. So I will definitely be watching this one when it makes its way out into the world in August.

How does Consumed sound to you? What did you think of the trailer – and are you interested in seeing Devon Sawa play a wild madman? Let us know by leaving a comment below.