Consumed trailer: Butcher Brothers creature feature starring Devon Sawa gets an August release

A trailer has been released for the creature feature Consumed, starring Devon Sawa and reaching theatres and VOD in August

By

Fourteen months ago, we heard that Devon Sawa of Chucky, Final Destination, and Idle Hands had signed on to play the a lead role in the horror film Consumed, coming our way from The Butcher Brothers (a.k.a. director Mitchell Altieri and producer Phil Flores), the filmmaking duo behind The Night WatchmenThe Violent Kind, and The Hamiltons. Now we know that Brainstorm Media will be giving Consumed a theatrical and On Demand release on August 16th – and with that date just one month away, a trailer for the film has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above!

Courtney Halverson of Unfriended and St. Agatha and Mark Famiglietti of Hang Time and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines star in Consumed as Jay and Beth, a married couple taking a celebratory camping trip a year after Beth’s cancer remission. Here’s the synopsis: Trapped between a madman (Devon Sawa) seeking revenge and a skin-stealing monster, a married couple must find the strength to fight and make it out of the woods alive.

David Calbert wrote the screenplay for the film, which was executive produced by XYZ Films. Jeffrey Allard, Mitchell Altieri, Phil Flores, and Joel Pincosy are the producers.

Altieri told The Hollywood Reporter, “When I first read the script for Consumed, I was excited about the challenges it presented. Its characters not only have to face a terrifying creature stalking the woods, but individually, they are also forced to struggle with their inner demons brought on by true-to-life tribulations such as cancer or grieving loss. I set out to visually adapt a film that balanced these situations we may all face at one time or another, coupled with the exhilaration and sheer horror of being lost deep in the wilderness as something unknown tracks your every move.

Consumed has always sounded interesting to me, and now that I’ve watched the trailer, the finished film looks promising as well. But, as I said when this project was first announced, even if the story wasn’t appealing at all, I would still be on board to watch a horror movie that features Devon Sawa as a wild madman. So I will definitely be watching this one when it makes its way out into the world in August.

How does Consumed sound to you? What did you think of the trailer – and are you interested in seeing Devon Sawa play a wild madman? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Consumed

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
A trailer has been released for the creature feature Consumed, starring Devon Sawa and reaching theatres and VOD in August
Consumed trailer: Butcher Brothers creature feature starring Devon Sawa gets an August release
CODA Oscar winner Troy Kotsur has signed on to star in Primate, the latest horror film from 47 Meters Down director Johannes Roberts
Primate: Troy Kotsur to star in horror film from 47 Meters Down director Johannes Roberts
Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams, and more confirmed to be in the cast of Terrifier 3, which reaches theatres in October
Terrifier 3 confirms Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams & more as cast members
Joe Swanberg has produced a slate of 5 horror films, including Kansas Bowling's Helldorado and Jay Burleson's Kenneled
Joe Swanberg produces slate of 5 horror films: Helldorado, Kenneled, Yellow Eyes, & more
View All

About the Author

15508 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Devon Sawa News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles