Heart Eyes: Jordana Brewster, Devon Sawa, Gigi Zumbado join Josh Ruben’s horror rom-com

Earlier this month, it was announced that Olivia Holt of Totally Killer and Mason Gooding from the two most recent Scream movies had signed on to star in the horror romantic comedy Heart Eyes , which is filming in New Zealand with Josh Ruben, the director of Werewolves Within and Scare Me, at the helm. Now Deadline reports that Jordana Brewster (The Fast and the Furious), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), and Gigi Zumbado (The Price We Pay) are also in the cast.

Scripted by Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon, Landon’s Freaky collaborator Michael Kennedy (who also wrote It’s a Wonderful Knife), and Phillip Murphy (The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard), Heart Eyes has the following synopsis: When the Heart Eyes Killer strikes Seattle, a pair of co-workers pulling overtime on Valentine’s Day are mistaken for a couple by the elusive couple-hunting killer. Now they must spend the most romantic night of the year running for their lives.

We’ve been assuming that Holt and Gooding are playing the co-workers who have to run for their lives, but no details have been revealed about the characters being played by Brewster, Sawa, and Zumbado.

Ruben previously provided the following statement: “ My love of horror is rivaled only by my love of romantic comedies. I’m excited as hell to mount my most challenging genre bender to date: a brutal slasher in a nostalgic rom-com universe. “

Heart Eyes is set up at Spyglass, and Republic Pictures has picked up distribution rights to the film outside of the U.S. and Canada. Landon is producing the film with Divide/Conquer’s Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks. Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Chris Stone serve as executive producers with Murphy and Mel Turner.

Are you interested in Heart Eyes? What do you think of Jordana Brewster, Devon Sawa, and Gigi Zumbado joining the cast of a slasher that’s coming our way from the folks who brought us films like Werewolves Within, Scare Me, Happy Death Day, Happy Death Day 2U, Freaky, and It’s a Wonderful Knife? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I was already sold on this movie, but this casting news has me even more excited to check it out.