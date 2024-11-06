Daniel Craig assures you he doesn’t care who the next James Bond is

Daniel Craig, who gave his final go as James Bond in 2021’s No Time to Die, confesses he doesn’t care who takes over.

It’s only been three years since Daniel Craig had his final outing as James Bond, but it feels like so much longer – especially since there seems to be no movement on the future of 007. And while we all have our picks and favorites, Craig doesn’t. Seriously, he just plain doesn’t care.

Daniel Craig recently took part in a Variety Q&A with Queer co-star Drew Starkey. Eventually, the questions shifted to the James Bond franchise, with one key question asking the fellas who they would love to see play 007. With a chuckle, Craig said, “I don’t care.”

That’s pretty much the sort of indifference we would expect from Daniel Craig on the James Bond matter by this point. But he did have an extra surprise when challenged to name how many times he portrayed the character. “I’m gonna get it wrong…I’d have to count them, I don’t know. One, two, three…Five?” Ding ding ding! That’s a bit more accurate than what Starkey had for his answer: “Too many,” which Craig agreed with.

This is in line with past comments Daniel Craig has made about his Bond tenure, saying, “Let’s kill my character off and go find another Bond and go find another story. Start at [age] 23, start at 25, start at 30. The other [reason for leaving the franchise] was so that I could move on. I don’t want to go back…I suppose I should be so lucky if they were to ask me back, but the fact is I need to move on from it.”

We are no doubt a long way away from knowing who will take over James Bond following Daniel Craig’s 15-year, five-film (we double-checked for ya, Danny!) run. But we may as well get used to it at this point, as we’ll still have quite a while until we know not only the next 007 but also the next director, as major players like Edward Berger, Sam Mendes and Christopher Nolan have all denied their involvement, leaving the opportunity open for possible a young director to match any prospective Bond.

Where do you think Daniel Craig ranks in the list of James Bond portrayers? Give us your definitive ranking below.

Source: Variety
