Dave Bautista says his days of playing Drax are over, but he’s game to star in more superhero cinema

Dave Bautista’s transformation from a former wrestling superstar to a feature film powerhouse starring in some of Hollywood’s most significant blockbusters is incredible. While other stars on a similar path have stumbled, Bautista continues to boost his credibility with projects like Blade Runner 2049, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune series, to name a few. One of his more notable roles in recent years is for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Dave Bautista plays Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. a role he’s retired after appearing in multiple films, ending with 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Bautista says that while he’s no longer playing Drax, he’s open to playing more roles in superhero cinema. He’s simply waiting for the opportunity.

Speaking with Gizmodo, Bautista says he’s been in contact with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige about starring in other projects. While Bautista is one of Marvel’s more recognizable stars, he’s covered from head to toe in makeup while playing Drax. If Marvel plays their cards right and makes him look different enough, Bautista could play another character in the MCU.

“When I said that I was done, I was really just done with my journey as Drax,” Bautista said. “I still have a relationship with Marvel. I’ve seen Kevin Feige again, Lou [D’Esposito] as recently as two weeks ago. And they know that I would be up for a role. I love the universe — the superhero universe, I love it. I’m a fan. So Marvel or DC, if they call, I would answer the phone. And if the role makes sense, I’d be all over it.”

“I just would like the opportunity to do a bigger role, a different role,” he continued. “Maybe a deeper role. I’d love to have the opportunity to play, like, an ominous villain in the superhero universe. … I’m not done with it. But my journey with Drax is over.”

Last year, Dave Bautista told GQ Magazine playing Drax wasn’t all roses and daffodils. The makeup process for the character was an undertaking, with hours spent each day to complete the look. While Bautista is incredibly grateful for his time as Drax, he doesn’t want the character to be his legacy. He wants to expand and be known for more than being the other big green guy in the MCU.

You can catch Dave Bautista in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, which is coming to theaters on March 1. Bautista plays Beast Rabban in the larger-than-life science-fiction spectacle alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Stellan Skarsgård. Reviews for Dune: Part Two continue to pour in, with our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, giving the sequel a 10/10 in his official review.

