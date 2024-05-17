David Cronenberg on retirement possibilities

It seems like at some point, every major director has thoughts on retirement. Whether they refuse to do so or have a set number of movies in their head, it’s like they can’t avoid the subject. Now in his 80s and with more than five decades in the industry, David Cronenberg is certainly no different. While his latest film, The Shrouds, vies for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, Cronenberg is contemplating what his next move will be.

Sitting down with The Hollywood Reporter, David Cronenberg – who has tinkered with the idea of retirement before – acknowledged that the topic is almost embedded in the field. “It’s a real impulse because filmmaking is hard, very hard. And there comes a time — and it doesn’t have to be because you’re older — where you think, ‘Maybe there’s some other things I could do that would be equally fulfilling and maybe not so difficult.’” He also noted that even when filmmakers try to shake things up, they end up busier than they may have intended. “Some directors who have committed to doing a streaming series, they’re committing even more time because it’s like making four or more movie…It’s a huge commitment of time, and I don’t have another life for all that time. So I guess it would be more balanced and discreet to not mention those moments when you have that impulse because, of course, things change. And you might decide you’ve retired and you’re bored, and then you come back.”

So, will David Cronenberg actually retire or does he have a few more movies left in him? “I have no idea right now what I will do next, but I don’t want to say that I won’t make another film. Because I don’t know. I really don’t know.” That’s quite a non-answer, but we certainly hope he continues well into his 90s even, as the Canadian director has consistently been one of the most unique visionaries on the scene. While he may never again give us The Fly and Videodrome level films, he has continued to reinvent while also remaining exactly who we expect him to be.

David Cronenberg first competed for the Palme d’Or with 1996’s Crash (which took home the Jury Prize), returning six more times, including with The Shroud.

How would you feel about David Cronenberg retiring at this point in his career? What stands as your favorite film of his?