Toronto International Film Festival 2024 includes Nightbitch, The Life of Chuck, and Cronenberg tribute

The 49th Toronto International Film Festival is set to run from September 5th to the 15th, 2024, and with those dates swiftly approaching, the festival has just revealed their first wave of titles and honorees (both via The Hollywood Reporter).

The film line-up includes “the world premiere of R.J. Culter’s new documentary Elton John: Never Too Late about the legendary British singer; the Korean drama Harbin from director Woo Min-ho (Inside Men) starring Hyun Bin, Lee Dong-wook, Park Jeong-min, and Jeon Yeo-been; Mike Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck , a genre-bending story about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz, adapted from the Stephen King short story, and starring Jacob Tremblay, David Dastmalchian and Tom Hiddleston; Netflix’s Rez Ball , a coming-of-age tale about Indigenous basketball, directed by Sydney Freeland (Reservation Dogs, Echo) and produced by LeBron James; the world premiere of DreamWorks Animation’s animated feature The Wild Robot , from three-time Oscar nominee Chris Sanders (The Croods, How to Train Your Dragon, Lily & Stitch), which features an ensemble voice cast led by Lupita Nyong’o as a robot stranded on an uninhabited island who must learn to connect with the untrusting animals; and Nightbitch , a horror comedy from director Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?, The Diary of a Teenage Girl) starring Amy Adams as a stay-at-home mom whose life takes a surreal turn.”

Anita Lee, TIFF’s chief programming officer, provided the following statement: “ We know the TIFF audience has been eagerly anticipating what films will be coming to Toronto this September, and today’s announcement is a perfect snapshot of what’s to come this year. TIFF is renowned for showcasing works from both emerging and established filmmakers worldwide. “

Not only is the Amy Adams film Nightbitch part of the line-up, making its world premiere, but Adams is also one of this year’s honorees. She’s the winner of the TIFF Tribute Performer Award. Also being honored at the festival is Toronto native and legendary filmmaker David Cronenberg, who will be receiving the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award.

What do you think of the Toronto International Film Festival’s 2024 line-up so far, and are you glad to hear that Amy Adams and David Cronenberg are being honored at the festival?