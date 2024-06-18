Toronto International Film Festival 2024 includes Nightbitch, The Life of Chuck, and Cronenberg tribute

Toronto International Film Festival 2024 line-up includes Nightbitch and The Life of Chuck; Amy Adams and David Cronenberg to receive awards

By
David Cronenberg

The 49th Toronto International Film Festival is set to run from September 5th to the 15th, 2024, and with those dates swiftly approaching, the festival has just revealed their first wave of titles and honorees (both via The Hollywood Reporter).

The film line-up includes “the world premiere of R.J. Culter’s new documentary Elton John: Never Too Late about the legendary British singer; the Korean drama Harbin from director Woo Min-ho (Inside Men) starring Hyun Bin, Lee Dong-wook, Park Jeong-min, and Jeon Yeo-been; Mike Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck, a genre-bending story about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz, adapted from the Stephen King short story, and starring Jacob Tremblay, David Dastmalchian and Tom Hiddleston; Netflix’s Rez Ball, a coming-of-age tale about Indigenous basketball, directed by Sydney Freeland (Reservation DogsEcho) and produced by LeBron James; the world premiere of DreamWorks Animation’s animated feature The Wild Robot, from three-time Oscar nominee Chris Sanders (The CroodsHow to Train Your DragonLily & Stitch), which features an ensemble voice cast led by Lupita Nyong’o as a robot stranded on an uninhabited island who must learn to connect with the untrusting animals; and Nightbitch, a horror comedy from director Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?, The Diary of a Teenage Girl) starring Amy Adams as a stay-at-home mom whose life takes a surreal turn.”

Anita Lee, TIFF’s chief programming officer, provided the following statement: “We know the TIFF audience has been eagerly anticipating what films will be coming to Toronto this September, and today’s announcement is a perfect snapshot of what’s to come this year. TIFF is renowned for showcasing works from both emerging and established filmmakers worldwide.

Not only is the Amy Adams film Nightbitch part of the line-up, making its world premiere, but Adams is also one of this year’s honorees. She’s the winner of the TIFF Tribute Performer Award. Also being honored at the festival is Toronto native and legendary filmmaker David Cronenberg, who will be receiving the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award.

What do you think of the Toronto International Film Festival’s 2024 line-up so far, and are you glad to hear that Amy Adams and David Cronenberg are being honored at the festival?

Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
New horror posters! Universal has unveiled one for Blumhouse's Speak No Evil and A24 has unveiled one for the Eggers' brothers The Front Room
Speak No Evil remake and The Front Room posters give James McAvoy and Brandy Norwood their close-ups
Toronto International Film Festival 2024 line-up includes Nightbitch and The Life of Chuck; Amy Adams and David Cronenberg to receive awards
Toronto International Film Festival 2024 includes Nightbitch, The Life of Chuck, and Cronenberg tribute
A24's Friday the 13th series Crystal Lake ran into a lot of trouble behind the scenes: unpaid writers, going over budget, etc.
Crystal Lake: budget issues and inexperienced execs blamed for trouble with Friday the 13th TV series
Writer/director Parker Finn's Smile 2 is set to reach theatres in October, and the first trailer has arrived online today!
Smile 2 teaser trailer unleashes a curse on pop star Skye Riley
View All

About the Author

15377 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Toronto International Film Festival News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles