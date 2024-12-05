Government Cheese: David Oyelowo’s Apple TV+ comedy series unveils first-look images and premiere date

David Oyelowo stars in Government Cheese, an upcoming surrealist family comedy set to be released by Apple TV+. A handful of first-look images of the ten-episode series have been released, and the streaming service also announced that the first four episodes will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on April 16, 2025, followed by one episode weekly through May 28, 2025.

Created by Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr, the series finds Simone Missick, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, and Evan Ellison starring alongside Oyelowo, who also serves as executive producer. Set in 1969 in the San Fernando Valley, Government Cheese tells the story of the Chambers, “ a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world. When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife Astoria (Missick) and sons Einstein (Ellison) and Harrison (Di’Allo Winston) have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos. “

Check out the first-look images from Government Cheese below!

The rest of the cast includes Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Jeremy Bobb (The Continental), Louis Cancelmi (The Irishman), Julien Heron (Baskets), Djilali Rez-Kallah (My Hero), Louis Ferreira (Stargate Universe), Thomas Beaudoin (Hubert & Fanny), Kyle Mac (The Boys) with John Ortiz (Bad Monkey) and Adam Beach (Smoke Signals).

Oyelowo starred in some major TV series last year, including Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Oyelowo stars as the title character, the most legendary lawman in the Old West, as the series charts the journey of Reeves and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. He also stars alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, and Rashida Jones in Silo, a sci-fi series based on the Silo trilogy of novels by author Hugh Howey. The series tells the story of the last ten thousand people on earth hiding in their mile-deep home, which protects them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. The second season debuted on Apple TV+ last month and you can check out a review from our own Alex Maidy right here.